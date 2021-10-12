Greene Concepts Extends the Sponsorship of Dawson Cram and Cram Racing Enterprises to Include Races at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway

Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to finish the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series by extending the sponsorship of Dawson “DK” Cram to include the upcoming races held at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway on October 30 and November 5, respectively.

With millions of viewers, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway and the Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway are highly visible opportunities to have Be Water on display as Dawson “DK” Cram skillfully pilots the Chevrolet #41 Be Water truck.

“I am very excited to have Be Water back on board our #41 Silverado to close out the 2021 season,” said DK Cram. “Both Martinsville and Phoenix hold career best finishes for myself, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to have some good runs for the folks at Be Water!”

“NASCAR is the largest racing organization in the United States and well- known for brand loyalty ,” said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “As we extend our Be Water sponsorship of Cram Racing Enterprises to include the races at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, we want to harness the momentum of brand awareness we have both on and off the track by continuing our partnership with DK Cram.”

Greene continued, “We want to take this opportunity to leverage the incredible brand loyalty of NASCAR viewers with our continued sponsorship of brand ambassador and racer Dawson “DK” Cram in hopes that more people will go to their nearest Camping World, or to our website at bewaterbeyou , to purchase some of North Carolina’s fresh-tasting, premium artesian spring water. Our sponsorship offers tremendous market value by sharing the Be Water brand with millions of NASCAR viewers each race.”

About Cram Racing Enterprises, Inc.

Cram Racing Enterprises is an American professional stock car racing team that competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding the #41 Chevrolet Silverado primarily piloted by NASCAR driver and team co-owner, Dawson Cram. Cram Racing has been operational since 2006 and is based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. It is a family owned and operated business that upholds family values and is led by industry-veteran Kevin Cram.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

