Psyence Group Jamaica Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dingle Spence to Headline Two Conferences on Psychedelics

Dr. Spence, an oncologist, palliative care specialist, and health justice activist will speak at the EndWell Conference – “The End in Mind – Psychedelic Medicines & Ending Well” taking place virtually on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Dr. Spence is also a featured speaker at the “Fantastic Fungi Global Summit – The Transformational Power of Mushrooms” taking place virtually on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday October 15-17th 2021.

“Building access to palliative care and providing effective natural psychedelic medicines is at the heart of our work,” noted Psyence Group’s CEO Dr. Neil Maresky who added, “We are proud to support Dr. Dingle Spence in her efforts to ensure equity and innovation as she brings our work at Psyence to the international psychedelic conversation, first at EndWell and then at the Fantastic Fungi Global Summit.”

The first-ever global gathering on psychedelic medicine and palliative care, “The End in Mind” conference is a free, virtual convening that brings together academic researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, funders, clinicians, and cultural luminaries. Dr. Spence speaks at 12:45 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct.14, in conversation with author Claire Bidwell Smith. They are to be featured alongside the CNN personality Van Jones, the singer Melissa Etheridge, psychedelic maverick Rick Doblin, founder of MAPS, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, and the Oscar-nominated physician and public intellectual, Shoshana Ungerleider, MD. Registration is free: https://endwellproject.org/the-end-in-mind/

Just a day later, Dr. Spence joins the New York Times writer and best-selling author Michael Pollan and the iconic mushroom pioneer Paul Stamets in speaking at the 3 day-long “Fantastic Fungi Global Summit,” Dr. Spence’s interview, will be broadcast on Friday, October 15th at 9 p.m. EDT. The Fantastic Fungi Global Summit is a weekend-long virtual summit hosted by Louie Schwartzberg, the award-winning filmmaker behind the top-rated film, Fantastic Fungi. Dr. Andrew Weil and Dr. Deepak Chopra are among the healers who will join Dr. Spence in speaking about psilocybin mushrooms and the future of psychedelic medicines. Registration is free: https://fungiglobalsummit.com

Psyence leads the way in natural psilocybin and other psychedelics for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. The name “Psyence” combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm a commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research. Dr. Spence, BSc, MBBS, DMRT, Dip Pall. Med, FRCR is a physician with training in both Clinical Oncology and Palliative Medicine. In addition to serving as Psyence Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer, she is the Senior Medical Officer of the Hope Institute Hospital, Jamaica’s only dedicated oncology and palliative care unit. She is also on the faculty of the Department of Medicine at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. Dr. Spence has served as Scientific Advisor to the Lancet Commission in Global Access to Palliative Care and Pain Relief and is on both the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care Board of Directors and the Advisory Board of the EndwellProject.org.

