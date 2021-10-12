BenchPrep and Learn on Demand Systems Announce Partnership and Integration to Create First Fully Digital 70-20-10 Learning Model for Today’s Professional Learners

CHICAGO and NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , an award-winning professional learning platform, and Learn on Demand Systems , a virtual labs platform partner, today announced a strategic partnership and integration of their technology solutions. BenchPrep and Learn on Demand Systems will redefine the 70-20-10 learning model for the modern, digital world and provide organizations with best-in-class and cohesive experiential, social, and formal learning experiences to enable expanded program adoption and revenue growth.



As many companies across the world have transitioned to fully digital working environments, there’s been a wave of technology adoption and digital transformation. In the IT and technology industries specifically, the skills gap and talent shortage has left organizations struggling to fill positions, and they’re also seeing an impact to their bottom line: by 2030, US businesses could miss out on over $160 billion of annual revenue.

With this partnership, organizations can take advantage of the BenchPrep platform and virtual lab environments powered by Learn on Demand Systems to achieve mastery of knowledge in skills-based learning by leveraging a scalable, scorable, and cost-efficient virtual environment to prepare and assess learners’ expertise. This combined solution will play a significant role in providing hands-on learning experiences for learners to quickly and efficiently develop on-the-job training and upskilling in a safe and effective virtual environment.

“Historically, marquee learning and credentialing organizations have leveraged BenchPrep to power optimal learning experiences and outcomes. The stakes have never been higher for these organizations as they’re playing a major role in filling these skills gaps and helping businesses to attract and retain employees through upskilling and training initiatives,” Ujjwal Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, BenchPrep, said. “We’re really excited to expand our relationship with Learn on Demand Systems to bring more experiential learning environments onto the BenchPrep platform. As the leading innovator in experiential lab authoring, learning, and verification, Learn on Demand Systems is the perfect complement to our best-in-class assessments, social, and formal learning solutions.”

Along with the virtual lab integration, organizations can also take advantage of BenchPrep's data suite to unlock access to course and lab analytics, reports, and learner engagement data to deliver the most impactful learning programs.

“We’ve been a pioneer in providing hands-on labs that let the world’s leading software and training companies create innovative solutions that promote skills development and validation for their customers, partners and staff. In our nearly 20 years, we’ve supported more than 17 million lab launches and have expanded our infrastructure’s capabilities to support 40,000 concurrent users on any given day,” Corey Hynes, CEO of Learn on Demand Systems, said. “Partnering with BenchPrep is an exciting evolution for our company, and the partnership will enable us both to transform the learning industry by embedding hands-on experience and scored labs into a continuous cycle of skilling.”

Learn on Demand Systems is the market leader in delivering hands-on, challenge-centric learning, trusted by the world’s most influential technology and learning providers including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IBM. They’ve been named to Inc. 5000’s List Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies three years in a row as well as Training Industry’s 2020 IT Training Watch List .

BenchPrep and Learn on Demand Systems’ customers are already taking advantage of virtual labs on the BenchPrep platform.

“We believe that there is a place for everyone in the tech workforce, and our mission is to help people unlock their potential and strengthen their skills so they can get a great job in IT. Hands-on learning is the best route to help people develop and enhance the skills that will get them hired,” said Thomas Reilly, Senior Vice President of Learning at CompTIA. “Through this innovative partnership with BenchPrep and Learn on Demand Systems, our learners have an effective and engaging learning experience that readies them for a CompTIA certification exam and ultimately, for new career opportunities.”

For more information on the integration or to request a demo, visit BenchPrep’s website .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a pioneer in the modern learning space, digitally transforming professional learning for corporations, credentialing bodies, associations, and training companies for over a decade. With an award-winning, learner-centric, cloud-based platform, BenchPrep enables learning organizations to deliver the best digital experience to drive learning outcomes and increase revenue. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more, visit www.benchprep.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Learn on Demand Systems

Learn on Demand Systems, an Inc. 5000 company, enables organizations through experiential learning and skills validation. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, AWS, Global Knowledge, New Horizons and Pearson VUE use Learn on Demand Systems to deliver hands-on challenge-based learning, learning management, performance-based testing and badging solutions to customers, partners and staff. The company’s innovative challenge labs are paving the way for the broad adoption of performance-based testing across the IT training and certification industry. To learn more, visit http://www.learnondemandsystems.com or follow Learn on Demand Systems on Twitter at @LoDSystems.

