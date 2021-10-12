Earlabs Announces dBud U - True Wireless Earbuds With Noise Protection & Hearing Enhancement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humans are exposed to noise pollution daily, and this leads to loss of hearing and potentially other health concerns. Earlabs is on a mission to transform the hearing health of all with dBud U. Combining the best from true wireless earbuds, hearing protection and hearing enhancement technology, dBud U is the world's most versatile and user-friendly in-ear buddy.

Protect Your Ears

According to the National Institute on Deafness and and Other Communication Conditions , "About 18% of adults aged 20-69 have speech-frequency hearing loss in both ears". Hearing health is often overlooked and individuals need to be more mindful of how their environment is affecting their wellness. dBud U helps people stay safe and aware. This innovative earbud is the world's first and only EAN 352 and OSHA-certified true wireless hearing protector combining active noise canceling, passive noise reduction and dynamic range compression to keep your ears safe at all times. (EAN 352-2, 352-7 and OSHA certification is being processed).

Enhance Your Hearing

When stuck in city traffic or walking, the setting is normally not ideal for engaging in meaningful conversations. dBud U transforms any environment into a safe space for interaction through the adjustable, low latency hear-through and speech-enhancing functionality of the device. This allows humans to improve hearing and situational awareness; unlock super hearing with dBud U.

Focus in a Noisy World

Ever wished there was a real-life mute button? dBud U effectively mutes surroundings through combining powerful electronic noise reduction (Hybrid ANC) with a dedicated passive noise reduction system. This allows individuals to find peace and focus in a noisy world. With dBud U, the world is your sacred space where you can commit to your passion without distraction.

Christian Dittrich, CEO of Earlabs, mentioned that "With a range of noise-canceling and ambient hear-through modes, dBud U gives you great control of how you want to hear the world around you. You can configure an ambient volume to fit your specific needs and preferences."

Feature Highlights

True wireless earbuds with unique functionality

Certified hearing protection

Speech enhancement

Active noise canceling

Adjustable ambient hear-through

Bluetooth 5.1

Ultra low latency

About Earlabs

Earlabs is on a mission to help people protect their ears without compromising hearing, safety or their connection to the world around them. As a market leader in ear protection for water sports, SurfEars and SwimEars protect ears from cold or contaminated water while retaining full hearing, balance and situational awareness. With dBud U, we have combined the best from true wireless earbuds, hearing protection and hearing enhancement technology and created the world's most versatile and user-friendly in-ear device.

