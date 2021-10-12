Beezy Recognized in Independent Research Firm Intranet Platforms Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beezy , the leading digital workplace solution built for Microsoft 365 and a better employee experience, today announced its inclusion in the Forrester Now Tech: Intranet And Employee Communications Platforms, Q4 2021 report.



Forrester’s Now Tech report helps technology decision makers understand, identify, and shortlist the vendors that align with their most critical business technology issues. It also helps educate Forrester clients about particular markets and provides them with a preliminary list of vendors to prioritize for purchasing decisions. The report classifies established technology players based on annual revenue as well as functionality specific to the market being covered.

“Beezy continues to lead the way in creating an inclusive, social, and intelligent digital workplace that improves how employees communicate, collaborate, and share knowledge,” said Mike Hicks, CMO of Beezy. “The shift to hybrid working has put a strain on companies as they struggle to keep employees engaged and productive while wrestling with an ever-growing set of workplace tools. A simplified user experience and an all-inclusive product are critical capabilities in digital workplace success.”

A new kind of digital workplace solution, Beezy consolidates employee productivity tools in one intuitive professional environment that’s 100% native to Microsoft. Beezy makes it easy for employees to create, find, and engage with everything they need, all in one place, no matter where they are or what device they’re using.

“Replacing outdated intranets with a modern digital workplace has become a top priority for many organizations looking to improve the employee experience. We believe our inclusion in Forrester’s Now Tech: Intranet Platforms report is validation of our approach and our product capabilities as we maintain focus on helping companies foster more connected and collaborative workplaces that improve communication, engagement, and employee happiness,” added Hicks.

To access the Now Tech: Intranet And Employee Communications Platforms, Q4 2021 report, visit https://www.forrester.com/report/now-tech-intranet-and-employee-communications-platforms-q4-2021/RES176272

For more information about Beezy, visit www.beezy.net .

About Beezy

Beezy replaces outdated intranets with an intelligent digital workplace, built for the Microsoft platform and designed to power the best possible employee experience. With Beezy, workflows are automated, communication is easy, collaboration actually works, and employees are happier as a result.

Proven to scale to 300,000+ users, Beezy meets the needs of large, complex organizations. Find out why the world’s leading enterprises, including Finning, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Monster, rely on Beezy every day.

Look forward to work with Beezy: www.beezy.net

Media contact: Ellie Dundics, ellie@propllr.com