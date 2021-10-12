TSANet Achieves ISO27001 Certification

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, has received ISO 27001:2013, recognizing its proven commitment to the highest level of information security management supporting the TSANet Connect system and processes for multi-Vendor collaboration. ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an information security management system (ISMS).



TSANet’s certification was issued by BSI, an independent, third-party auditor that confirmed TSANet possessed the formalized information technology (IT) security policies, procedures, and technical controls necessary to meet the standard upon completion of a formal audit process.

The TSANet Connect system is used by TSANet Members to make collaboration requests to other Members. TSANet Connect can be integrated into the Members systems and business processes so that inbound requests are routed and responded to by the correct teams. Members making outbound requests benefit from a simple and consistent process for requesting collaboration with any Member.

“As the industry emphasizes data security as the new normal, TSANet’s achievement of the ISO27001 certification represents a commitment to its members and their ability to collaborate safely on a secure platform,” said Dennis Smeltzer, President of TSANet. “As a member driven alliance, TSANet continues to develop and provide a streamlined path for multivendor collaboration. ISO 27001 certification is yet another step in TSANet’s long-standing commitment to excellence in the support industry.”

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multivendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multivendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multivendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than eight hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

