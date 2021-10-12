PickleJar to Livestream The Country Radio Broadcasters Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

NASHVILLE, TN, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar announces today they will exclusively deliver a free, digital livestream of CRB’s Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to a global audience on October 13, 2021. Broadcasting from the Westin Hotel in Nashville, the integrated live entertainment and cashless tipping platform will stream the ceremony through the PickleJar mobile app as well as PickleJar+, a streaming channel available on Roku TV, AppleTV+, and Amazon Fire TV. Fans can download the PickleJar IOS app, tune-in to PickleJar+, or view it live through any browser on PickleJar.com starting at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT.



“This is a first for the incredible Country Radio Hall of Fame. As a partner with CRB, we are excited about the collaboration to bring this event to thousands of fans and radio partners,” said Jeff James, PickleJar’s chief executive officer. “This is about transforming the fan experience and showcasing a ceremony highlighting the incredible accomplishments of the inductees and honorees.”

With this partnership, PickleJar will also extend the digital presence of the ceremony, making the exclusive red-carpet interviews and pictures available across all their digital platforms free for all users. The ceremony, which is dedicated to the recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, will honor eight new Hall of Fame inductees: Bob Call, RJ Curtis, Bill Hagy, Norm Schrutt, Heather Froglear, Buzz Jackson, Bob Pickett, and Angie Ward. Keith Urban will also be presented with the Artist Career Achievement Award for his continuous work and accomplishments over the years that have played a role in the development and promotion of country music and country radio. The ceremony will also be simulcast on the Country Radio Broadcasters’ Facebook page.

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits. The newly launched PickleJar+ is the premier destination for live music from venues across the U.S. and beyond. Featuring up-and-coming artists and established powerhouse acts, PickleJar+ showcases the power and energy of live music. With live events and on-demand concerts, PickleJar+ provides a special look into the world of #ArtistFirst to support local musicians. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds tipped by fans.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.

About Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.:

The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. is a 501-3 non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters worldwide together with the Country Music Industry to ensure vitality and promote growth in the Country Radio format.





