Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Attending and Taking Meetings at Marijuana Business Conference 2021





Premier Risk Management Company Setting Up Robust Schedule of Meetings to Showcase Product Offerings at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas

Fresno, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the company is attending the Marijuana Business Conference 2021 in Las Vegas from Oct. 19-22 and setting up meetings with interested marijuana-related businesses (MRBs) to walk through the company’s product offerings. To schedule a meeting with an OSS executive, visit www.opsecsolutions.us/conferences.

“We are excited to attend the first in-person MJ Biz Conference in two years and offer meetings with attendees at the industry’s largest trade show to showcase our core service offerings of secure cash management, compliance and security consulting services,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After completing our market dominance in the state of California, we look forward to visiting with large industry leaders in Las Vegas as OSS continues to expand into new markets, including the East Coast.”

OSS intends to schedule meetings with cannabis operators to discuss the industry's needs for compliance and risk management services and secure cash-in-transit delivery, and also recent legislative updates with the SAFE Banking Act and the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

MJBizCon, which went virtual in 2020, is hosted annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and attracted more than 31,500 cannabis professionals in 2019, a 14% increase from 2018 and a record turnout.

MJBizCon is produced by leading cannabis industry news publication Marijuana Business Daily. To register and purchase tickets for the event, visit: www.mjbizconference.com. To schedule a meeting with an OSS executive, visit www.opsecsolutions.us/conferences.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

