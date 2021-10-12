V-Ray Wins 2021 Engineering Emmy for Advanced Ray-Tracing Tech

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos announces that V-Ray has won an Engineering Emmy for ushering in new levels of photorealistic visual effects in episodic productions. The award honors technical developments that are “so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission, or reception of television.” The award will be presented by the Television Academy Engineering Committee live at their annual event on October 21.

Used on hundreds of shows since 2003, including hits like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Star Trek: Discovery, V-Ray ensures a seamless blend of real and virtual elements on screen through the use of physically based rendering and adaptive ray tracing. Optimized to handle large production scenes, V-Ray is used to render digital environments, digidoubles, creatures, vehicles and more in a highly efficient way, helping it take hold at prestigious studios like Digital Domain, Zoic Studios, Scanline VFX, FuseFX, Mackevision and more.

“We are very honored by this award, and are happy to have played even a small part in helping artists achieve their visions. It feels like every year we see something new and exciting happening in episodics, which gives our team the inspiration we need to push the software even more,” said Vlado Koylazov, CTO and co-founder of Chaos. “I am thankful for all the studios that have made V-Ray a part of their pipeline, and all the developers who work hard behind the scenes to make it even better. There’s more to come.”

“We use V-Ray every day to achieve the highest quality render output and iterate quickly on a very compressed delivery schedule,” said Matt Smith, digital effects supervisor at Digital Domain. “As we continue to bring film-quality VFX to episodics, V-Ray has become especially important to shows like Wandavision, where it helped us create over 300 shots for the season finale’s Witch and Vision battle scenes. Congratulations to Chaos, this is well deserved!”

“V-Ray has been at the core of Zoic's CG render pipeline for the past 14 years, producing close to 75 million rendered frames for 1,893 episodes, for all the major studios including Disney, Netflix and Amazon,” said Saker Klippsten, CTO at Zoic Studios. “The support from Chaos is also first class. They’re always there to help implement new features and fixes to meet our needs, allowing us to focus on the creative and solve other pipeline issues.”

Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.

