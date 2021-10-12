Maestro Media Partners with International Tabletop Game Consulting Firm All About Games for Global Expansion

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maestro Media, a first of its kind full service strategic product and business development firm specializing in innovative tabletop game publishing, officially announced its partnership with All About Games, a consulting company dedicated to international tabletop and board game markets, to help expand Maestro Media’s international reach, sales, localization, manufacturing and distribution, and to assist in further scaling the company to create a larger impact in the tabletop gaming market.

All About Games initially partnered with Maestro Media to help source localization partners for Maestro’s massively successful The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls Requiem Kickstarter campaign, which generated over $6.7 million, becoming one of the top twenty performing Kickstarter campaigns of all time. All About Games secured placement of the game in eleven territories, generating an additional $1 million in sales. Due to the massive success of that initial partnership, Maestro Media and All About Games have decided to expand the partnership to help continue Maestro’s international growth and expansion.

“Because of the amazing and experienced team behind All About Games, we were able to achieve international growth we would not have seen otherwise around The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls Requiem,” said Javon Frazier, Founder and CEO of Maestro Media. “The success of our initial collaboration is just beginning, as our massive partnership will include many exciting projects launching globally every year, and the most important part to us -- quality working relationship and collaboration -- has already proven to be unparalleled. Our two teams have already started ramping up on future projects with the goal of elevating Maestro as a true staple in the global tabletop gaming industry.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Maestro Media to help expand and share their unique success story,” said Cedric Delobelle, Managing Director of All About Games. “They are entrusting us to help revolutionize their brand internationally and help guide and manage their global development, and we couldn’t be prouder to be on board with such a quality team. We look forward to helping transform them into one of the biggest players in the industry.”

The partnership will focus on international expansion of Maestro Media through marketing growth as well as strategizing and executing global manufacturing and distribution of Maestro’s games catalogue. As part of its upcoming slate of projects, Maestro Media will work in conjunction with All About Games to continue to expand popular game IPs, including Umbrella Academy, Tapeworm, Sugar Heist, and The Binding of Isaac, with many more in the works. The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls Requiem is set to release in 2022.

For more information on Maestro Media, please visit www.maestromedia.com

For more information on All About Games, please visit www.allaboutgamesconsulting.com

About Maestro Media

Founded by veteran digital strategist and serial entrepreneur Javon Frazier, Maestro Media is a full service strategic product and business development firm specializing in driving innovation and growth in games, commerce, media, and technology. Maestro Media works with creators and entrepreneurs to deliver experiences and products directly to consumers through advocacy and positive brand sentiment, and provides their clients with the tools necessary to meaningfully and positively connect with and impact consumers. Maestro Media has extensive cross-sector expertise spanning all areas of the media and entertainment industry, including board games, video games, e-commerce, film & TV, publishing, web and mobile. With expertise in product development, launch marketing, and multi-channel distribution, combined with a full suite of services including product design and development, go-to-market execution, growth marketing, retail distribution, and lifecycle management, Maestro Media gives clients turnkey solutions to build long term, loyal customers. Maestro Media is also a leader in the crowdfunding world with a notable track record of delivering record-breaking crowdfunding campaigns, with previous projects amassing more than $15MM in total funding. For more information, visit maestromedia.com.

About All About Games Consulting

We are the only consulting company in existence that specialises in Board Games. With over 65 years of combined experience and knowledge of the industry, we have the skills to reliably bring board game products to the market. Our founders are renowned industry veterans: Carol Rapp, Cedric Delobelle and Daniel Steel. Each of them brings a wealth of talent and expertise to the Consultancy, enabling us to help with anything from manufacturing and distribution through to marketing and business development strategy. At All About Games Consulting, we are passionate about encouraging growth in the board game industry. We use our expertise to empower our clients and help them to become experts in their local market themselves, while also helping them to access international partners. Offering an external, impartial perspective on partner’s businesses allows us to leverage our years of experience to mentor their leaders and enhance their performance - whether they’re industry stalwarts or complete newcomers. All About Games Consulting delivers solutions and progress for our clients to help them achieve their goals within the wider tabletop gaming community. For more information visit allaboutgamesconsulting.com.

