SelectHealth Earns 5-Star Rating for Medicare Advantage Plan in 2022

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that the SelectHealth Advantage® plan earned a 5 out of 5 Overall Star Rating for 2022 and is ranked among the highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in the country. For 2021, only 5.25% of all contracts reached this level of achievement.

Each year, CMS rates Medicare-certified health plans—both parts C and D—on a scale of 1 out of 5 stars (with 5 stars representing the highest quality) using the Medicare Star Quality Ratings system. The overall scores are based on 37 care and service quality measures across several categories, including staying healthy, managing chronic conditions, member experience and satisfaction, pharmacy services, and customer service.

"SelectHealth's shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare® of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible® is a part of our daily work,” says Kristine Gates, Government Program sales director for SelectHealth®. “Receiving a 5-Star Rating reflects the diligence and care of our caregivers to provide superior service. That coupled with our vast range of tools, services, and wellness benefits can give our members confidence that they will receive excellent care, whatever their circumstances may be.”

Medicare beneficiaries can learn more about the Medicare Star Quality Ratings and SelectHealth Advantage plans by visiting selecthealth.org/medicare, or by calling 855-442-9900 (TTY: 711). Plan performance summary star ratings are assessed each year and may change from one year to the next.

###

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 950,000 members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible, they are committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of their members and the communities they serve.

In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management coverage to its members. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and they’re also a carrier for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Plan.

Year-after-year, SelectHealth is rated as Utah’s top HMO plan by state and national organizations, receiving top scores in both member satisfaction and clinical performance. For details, visit selecthealth.org.