Zero Density Releases Plug-and-Play Virtual Graphics Box

IZMIR, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zero Density announces the immediate availability of its first hardware solution for virtual sets and broadcast graphics, RealityEngine AMPERE. Each RealityEngine AMPERE can double the rendering performance of real-time graphics — enabling broadcasters to tell stories with photoreal Ultra HD visuals, straight out of the box.

“Real-time graphics can be revolutionary, but they also come with a lot of questions. After years helping clients like Fox Sports, The Weather Channel and Warner Media use immersive virtual graphics to tell their stories, we’ve heard one come up more than most: ‘What hardware can I use?’” says Kuban Altan, co-founder and vice president of R&D at Zero Density. “With RealityEngine AMPERE, broadcasters never have to wonder again. Everything they need to create high-performance real-time graphics is now in a simple plug-and-play box.”

Featuring the latest-generation NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPU and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPU, each RealityEngine AMPERE is configured to optimize not just rendering performance, but real-time video I/O, keying and compositing, as well — even in multi-camera setups. A single unit has enough processing power to enable photoreal Ultra HD graphics streaming in real-time at 60fps, all without dropping a frame.

When millions of people could be watching live, broadcasters have to balance compelling imagery with flawless execution. Following in the footsteps of a software suite that has never gone offline in a broadcast environment, Zero Density’s hardware is designed for maximum reliability too. Every RealityEngine AMPERE unit undergoes extensive testing at Zero Density’s in-house R&D studio until it receives sign-off from a dedicated engineer — giving broadcasters the peace of mind they need to stop worrying about the technology and focus on their stories.

Additional benefits for customers include :

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) Support – Access AI-driven processing power and a deep learning neural network to create sharper images. For users of versions 4.26 and up of Zero Density’s Reality software.

– Access AI-driven processing power and a deep learning neural network to create sharper images. For users of versions 4.26 and up of Zero Density’s Reality software. Real-time Ray Tracing for More Photoreal Scenes – Bring better reflections, refractions and more to your real-time graphics with second-generation NVIDIA ray-tracing cores.

– Bring better reflections, refractions and more to your real-time graphics with second-generation NVIDIA ray-tracing cores. Multi-camera Processing – GPU-driven processing and a PCIe Gen4 bus can help deliver multi-camera renders, composites and SDI video, all from a single unit.

– GPU-driven processing and a PCIe Gen4 bus can help deliver multi-camera renders, composites and SDI video, all from a single unit. Dedicated Support – Though RealityEngine AMPERE will work out of the box, productions might want to do more. From the best software to use to the color of your green screen, Zero Density expertise can help plot a path to even the wildest of ambitions.

To get a quote, please visit the Zero Density website.

Pricing and Availability

RealityEngine AMPERE is in stock and shipping now. For more information, contact Zero Density at: https://www.zerodensity.tv/products/reality-engine-ampere/

About Zero Density

Zero Density is a world leader in virtual studio and real-time graphics technologies for the broadcast, live events and e-sports industries. From the Olympics to Louis Vuitton virtual fashion shows, Zero Density’s Unreal Engine-native platform, Reality Engine — which includes a real-time broadcast compositing system and its proprietary keying technology, Reality Keyer® — has been used by some of the biggest companies in the world. Zero Density is headquartered in Turkey and has an office in the US. Clients include: The Weather Channel, RTL, Fox Sports and Warner Media.

