Hope for Haiti and FXG Announce NFT Auction and Exclusive VR Experience for Haiti Earthquake Relief

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope for Haiti and FXG announced the launch of their joint NFT auction and Virtual Reality Experience to raise $50k for earthquake relief in Haiti. The community-driven auction is currently open for donations and bidding and will run through the official event, taking place inside of a custom Virtual Reality app of Haiti, on October 20 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. NFT artists participating include but are not limited to: Sutu , Mark Saab , Nygilia , RiniiFish and more.

On Aug. 14, 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southern region of Haiti, causing deaths, injuries, and severe damage to numerous school and medical buildings. Hope for Haiti is implementing an Emergency Response Plan and leading recovery efforts in Haiti. All funds raised through the NFT auction will directly support recovery in southern Haiti, including Hope for Haiti's School Reconstruction Fund, which will support the reconstruction of schools that were damaged or destroyed.

Digital artists have created NFTs surrounding the theme of 'Empowering the Next Generation of Haiti's Leaders'. Hope for Haiti and FXG have also opened a community wallet where people can donate artworks and cryptocurrency in order to help achieve the needs of the relief and recovery fund for the devastation of the earthquake in Haiti. Anyone can donate artworks or Tezos to the wallet here: tz1NZghFpJFncMj3UFsk1f4Lawvni7udB9C8

A live, curated, NFT auction with artworks from selected artists will also be hosted online, starting at the time of the VR event, in order to make further strides in raising the goal of $50k for earthquake recovery in Haiti. During the live VR event, there will be a variety of artworks up for sale or auction, through a variety of different models, from exclusive, single editions, to more community-accessible works. The NFT auction will be hosted on hic et nunc .

A variety of presentations will be given to the attendees during the inaugural VR event experience on October 20, including a summary of Hope for Haiti's work from Hope for Haiti's CEO, Skyler Badenoch, presentations of the NFT pieces, general information about school life in Haiti, and how the public can get involved. In order to preserve the quality of the experience, the live VR event experience will be limited to a small number of attendees, who can apply to attend and be amongst the first to test out the new Haiti VR app. Due to the nature of the event as a fundraiser, attendees will be granted priority acceptance based on their intent to participate in the relief fund. People can apply to join the event here: https://form.jotform.com/212632019485050 .

