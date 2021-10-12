Amazon Sellers Are Paying Much More to Sell Their Goods: CANOPY Management Study

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon sellers are paying a lot more to sell their goods this year, narrowing their margins significantly. Those are the main findings of a recent report by CANOPY Management , the full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share. To create the report, CANOPY surveyed more than 300 Amazon sellers.



CNBC, PYMNTS.com , Motley Fool, Search Engine Land and other outlets highlighted one of the findings: That the cost per click for Amazon search advertising was $1.27 in August, up from 86 cents a year ago.

Other highlights:

The Average Cost of Sale (ACoS) via Amazon was 30.89% a year ago. Today, it’s 49.41%.

The Return on Ad Spend, or ROAS, for Amazon sales was $3.25 last year. Today it’s $2.02 .

. The Ad Spend per order was $8.20 a year ago. Now it’s $12.54.

“For sellers, the numbers that should be going down — like CPC, ACoS and Ad Spend Per Order — are going up, and going up a lot,” said CANOPY Management CEO Brian Burt. “And the ones that should be going up, like Return on Ad Spend, are dropping. It’s tough out there for an Amazon seller, but it’s still the best game in town. It’s essential that sellers maximize all aspects of their selling strategy, from visual images to search terms to advertising with Amazon’s DSP, to make the most of the unique Amazon opportunity.”

