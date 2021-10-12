Evolve Bank & Trust Appoints Monica Wharton to Its Board of Directors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") announced it has appointed Monica Wharton to its Board of Directors. Wharton has an extensive track record of achievement and leadership excellence serving as a senior healthcare executive since 2008. She is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, Memphis, Tennessee.

"We are pleased to welcome Monica to Evolve's Board," said Scot Lenoir, Chairman. "She is consistently recognized as a respected counselor, confidant and advocate. Monica will play an important role in guiding our strategic plans for the future."

"It's an honor to be asked to serve on Evolve's Board of Directors," said Wharton. "I look forward to joining Scot and supporting Evolve's mission as a local community bank as well as a global leader in financial technology solutions."

Wharton earned her Juris Doctor from the William and Mary School of Law and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English from Hampton University. She is active in community and professional organizations, serving as board chair for the American Heart Association. Wharton also serves on the boards of Youth Villages, the Women's Foundation of Greater Memphis, and the University of Memphis Foundation.

Throughout her career, Warton has been recognized for her work in the community and her profession including Super Women In Business by the Memphis Business Journal, A Woman of Distinction by St. Jude, 2011 Memphis Top 40 Under 40, The Women of Excellence Award, and the A.A. Latting Award from the Ben F. Jones Chapter of the National Bar Association.

