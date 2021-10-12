Michelle Gross, LMFT, Named Chief Executive Officer of Evolve Treatment Centers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Treatment Centers is pleased to announce the promotion of Michelle Gross, LMFT, to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gross has been part of Evolve Treatment Centers since its opening in 2014. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer. Before that, she excelled as Evolve’s Director of Operations, Discharge Coordinator, and Program Director. Gross began as an associate intern and worked her way to her current leadership position through a commitment to the Evolve vision and a passion for helping adolescents meet and exceed their goals for treatment and recovery.



“I am honored to be named Evolve Treatment Centers’ Chief Executive Officer,” says Michelle Gross, CEO. “I am excited to combine my clinical and operational experience to make Evolve one of the best behavioral health companies in the county. I look forward to working with all departments to make Evolve the top choice for teens and their families as well as one of the best places to work.”

Michelle is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with experience in human resources, management, and workplace dynamics. She excels at combining her collaborative people skills with her experience analyzing data and metrics to enhance and improve individual and group performance across all levels of our organization.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Applied Psychology from the University of California – Santa Barbara and her master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. In addition, she has received specialized training in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and holds a certificate in Human Resources Management from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.

“Michelle has been an integral part of the success of Evolve Treatment Centers,” says Judy Sylvia, Chief Development Officer of Evolve Treatment. “Michelle’s expertise in providing world-class behavioral health services to adolescents makes her an exceptional choice to lead Evolve. The entire leadership team is excited to work with Michelle as we continue to be the leaders in adolescent mental health treatment setting the example of clinical excellence and compassionate care.”

About Evolve Treatment Centers

Evolve Treatment Centers, accredited by CARF and The Joint Commission, offer the highest caliber of care for teens 12 to 17 years old struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues. To learn more about our full continuum of Outpatient (OP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Residential Treatment Programs (RTC), visit http://www.evolvetreatment.com or call 1-800-665-GROW.