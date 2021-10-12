24th ACM CSCW Conference

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, and the ACM Special Interest Group on Computer-Human Interaction (SIGCHI) will hold the 24th annual ACM Conference on Computer-Supported Cooperative Work and Social Computing (CSCW), virtually from October 23-27, 2021. The scope of CSCW spans the sociotechnical domains of work, home, education, healthcare, the arts, entertainment and ethics.

CSCW is the premier venue for research in the design and use of technologies that affect groups, organizations, communities, and networks. Bringing together top researchers and practitioners, CSCW explores the technical, social, material, and theoretical challenges of designing technology to support collaborative work and life activities.

This year’s program includes 340 research presentations, two keynote talks, 15 workshops, three panels, and 51 posters and demos.

CSCW 2021 Highlights

Keynotes:

“Community Networks--Ending Social and Economic Exclusion through Digital Inclusion"

Josephine Miliza, Association of Progressive Communications-LOCNET project

Miliza, a native of Kenya, will discuss how community networks in Africa are contributing towards ending the social and economic isolation of the unserved and underserved communities through digital inclusion. She will also unpack how communities shape technology to their needs, values, and interests. Lastly, Miliza will reflect on the resilience, operational realities, and challenges of community networks as well as what can be done to support the growth of this movement.

“Dump the Dogfood: Towards a New Theory of Power in Computing”

Mary L. Gray, Microsoft Research/Indiana University

This talk will trace the history and tacit theory of power embedded in the practice of "dogfooding," the practice of having a company’s staff test a product before it’s made available to customers. Gray will argue for the need to develop an explicit analysis of power in computing. Using the case of building software with community healthcare workers, the presentation will map out an alternate route to building sociotechnical systems, outlining what anti-racist, queer and feminist critiques can offer computing as a different path forward for the future of socially-accountable tech.

Participant Engagement

In order to encourage interactions between conference attendees throughout this virtual conference, CSCW will host “Lab Speed Dating” and “Topic-Based Groups.” Lab Speed Dating provides opportunities for entire research labs/groups to meet and greet each other. Topic-based groups will cover both research and non-research topics, with each group using a group chat on Midspace, the virtual conference platform.

About CSCW

CSCW is the premier venue for presenting research in the design and use of technologies that affect groups, organizations, communities, and networks. Bringing together top researchers and practitioners from academia and industry who are interested in the area of social computing, CSCW encompasses both the technical and social challenges encountered when supporting collaboration.

