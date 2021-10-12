Rise Run Capital acquires Mafia Outdoors

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise Run Capital LLC (“Rise Run”) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, House of Outdoors Inc. (“HOO”), acquired the assets of Mafia Outdoors, LLC and its brands Bass Mafia, Crappie Mafia, Whitetail Mafia, and Mallard Mafia, among others, on October 1, 2021.

Mafia Outdoors’s largest brand, Bass Mafia, pioneered market expansion in 2010 with its new line of patented ultra-premium tackle storage solutions. Attracting consumers with a need for specialized and durable storage, the brand distinguishes itself with unique products at a variety of price points.

“We are committed to investing in businesses and providing the resources to help grow innovative brands to ensure our customers have incredible experiences with recreational and professional fishing,” said Corbin Cook, Rise Run Co-Founding Partner. “By acquiring Mafia Outdoors, HOO has the exciting opportunity to enter the tackle storage category and grow its ability to serve consumers with high-quality products in this segment. Mafia Outdoors brings a dedicated consumer base, innovative products, and momentum in its industry that we are excited to have join our family of companies.”

Legal counsel was provided by a Spencer Fane LLP team led by Brian Memory, Chris Summers and Macy Matthews.

About Rise Run Capital

Rise Run Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm which invests flexible and creative capital into middle market companies with EBITDA between $2 and $15 million, strong management teams, attractive and defensible market positions, and minimal customer and supplier concentrations. Rise Run is industry agnostic, with a focus on consumer products, healthcare, and service companies. Rise Run partners pride themselves on being collaborative team members alongside founders and current management teams.

This communication is for informational purposes and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares or limited partnership interests in any investments managed by Rise Run Capital.

Attachment