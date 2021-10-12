Audrain Motorsport is delighted to announce that it has signed a four-year agreement to be the presenting partner of the Goodwood Members’ Meeting. The Audrain Group shares Goodwood’s commitment to celebrating automotive history.

Newport, Rhode Island, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2014 with the aim of preserving the rich automotive history of its Newport, Rhode Island home, the Audrain Automobile Museum sits at the heart of American automotive history. With a collection approaching 400 cars and 100 motorcycles ranging from the dawn of motoring in the 1880s to 2022 hyper cars and grand prix race cars, the Audrain is focused on “History, Luxury and Sport”. Consistent with the theme, the Audrain Automobile Museum also presents the annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week every October, which draws automotive enthusiasts of all ages from around the world to Newport, RI for a week-long celebration of the automobile.

Audrain founder, Nicholas Schorsch along with Audrain Motor Week Chairman, Jay Leno and CEO, Donald Osborne agree that the partnership with Goodwood and the Goodwood Members’ Meeting is an opportunity to share the love and the history of the automobile with the world leader in vintage and modern motor sport experiences on the historic grounds of the Goodwood Estate. The Audrain group is excited for the long-term relationship with Goodwood. The Audrain Motorsport mission is closely aligned with the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC) and the wonderful Members’ Meeting annual weekend. It is truly the car-enthusiasts mecca.

The Audrain Motorsport division was launched in September 2020 to bring exclusive and memorable experiences to a select group of true motoring enthusiasts and members. As with all that we do at the Audrain, the Goodwood Members Meeting transports us to the core of our identity – History, Luxury, and Sport. As with Goodwood, Audrain Motorsport is deeply passionate about the shared automotive experience, and, like the GRRC, offers its members exclusive benefits and opportunities to explore their love of all things automotive. Next year’s Goodwood Members’ Meeting in April 2022 is set to be the focal point of our Audrain Grand Motoring Experiences calendar with Audrain members arriving from all across the globe.

We are very proud of our close “trans-Atlantic” relationship with His Grace, the Duke of Richmond, and with all the different authentic automotive events at Goodwood. We enjoy being a part of the Festival of Speed, bringing cars from the Audrain collection to drive the Hill at the annual Festival of Speed events and also competing in the Cartier Style et Luxe Concours. The Members’ Meeting is the perfect event for us to come together and celebrate our passion with the GRRC members.

The Duke of Richmond said: “When we revived the Members’ Meeting in 2014, we wanted to recapture the intimacy and camaraderie of the members-only race weekends held at Goodwood Motor Circuit from 1949-66, for our wonderfully supportive GRRC Members and Fellows. Audrain Motorsport absolutely shares Goodwood’s philosophy for creating and sharing exceptional motoring experiences, and I am delighted to welcome them as presenting partner for the Members’ Meeting.”

About Audrain

Audrain Motorsport is all about the chance to share extraordinary experiences centred around the way you want to engage with cars and motorcycles. No matter where your passion connects, on a tour, rally or back country drive; exploring the limits of your car and your talent against the clock on a track; as an insider at the world’s leading Concours d’Elegance and historic races; or sharing conversation with the movers, shakers and legends of the motoring world in an intimate setting, we are here to make it possible.

Audrain Motorsport promises “curated immersive automotive experiences” for all its members who are looking to take their passion to the next level, and to operate at the top of the automotive lifestyle chain. For more information please visit, www.AudrainMotorsport.com and stay up-to-date with all news and information by following us on our YouTube Channel and social media platforms.