IMPACT THEORY STUDIOS LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY ‘FOUNDER’S KEY’ NFT

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Theory Studios announced the upcoming October 13th drop of its revolutionary “Founder’s Key” NFT debuting on three tiers “Legendary”, “Heroic” and “Relentless,” that each unlock exclusive access in seven categories for token holders. Each category is a focal part of Impact Theory Studio’s suite of companies, existing IP, product offerings, and future NFT slate. The top tiered “Legendary” NFT is a powerful foundational product that unlocks all seven categories with unparalleled real world and digital perks. This includes access to Impact Theory Studios co-founders Tom & Lisa Bilyeu, live events, private communities, ITU classes, metaverse experiences, content, merch and participation in future NFTs. The corresponding Heroic tier unlocks six out of seven and the Relentless unlocks four of seven categories, each has a roadmap rolling out in phases that will be shared with the Founder’s Key token holder community. Impact Founder’s Key Roadmaps are available at the link HERE.

The “Founder’s Key Legendary” tier will drop on October 13th and mint over a three day period with corresponding tiers following. The drop will go live at www.FoundersKey.io and participants must bid using ETH (Ethereum) through a non-custodial digital wallet of their choice like MetaMask to mint. Exact details will be released on the Impact Theory Discord channel at www.ImpactTheory.com/Discord.

You can learn more about the specific rollout and schedule below:

Legendary Key (2,700 supply) October 13th: Whitelist presale for 24 hours @ 3 ETH October 14th: Public pre-sale for 24 hours @ 3 ETH October 15th: Public dutch auction begins for 24 hours @ 3 ETH with the price dropping every hour to an eventual floor of 1.5 ETH

Heroic Key (7,300 supply) October 14th: Whitelist presale for 24 hours @ 1.5 ETH October 15th: Public pre-sale for 24 hours @ 1.5 ETH October 16th: Public dutch auction begins for 24 hours @ 1.5 ETH with the price dropping every hour to an eventual floor of .75 ETH

Relentless Key (10,000 supply; unminted tokens will be burnt) October 15th: Whitelist presale for 24 hours @ .1 ETH October 16th: Public pre-sale for 24 hours @ .1 ETH October 17th: Public dutch auction begins for 24 hours @ .1 ETH with the price dropping every hour to an eventual floor of .05 ETH



“The Founder’s Key is our most significant product to date, it’s giving holders ground floor access to unlock everything Impact Theory is building,” stated Tom Bilyeu, Impact Theory CEO & Co-founder. “The token will empower our community, to leverage amazing opportunities in the metaverse and real world.” The overall vision is driven by Tom, a ground-breaking entrepreneur who also co-founded billion dollar brand Quest Nutrition, which reached #2 on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies. He has repeatedly proven he has a deep understanding of how to build, nurture and market to online and offline communities. An inspiring storyteller, Tom has built a global fanbase who celebrate his ethos of adopting a growth mindset and his “Be Legendary” tagline which is reflected in the token’s top tier. Tom has a passion for the positive impact NFTs and the metaverse have on culture and society.

The cutting edge digital first studio develops and produces content across multiple platforms that have generated hundreds of millions of views and over one billion social media impressions. Its mission is to give people an empowering mindset through inspiring and entertaining content.

The “Founder’s Key” is the first of multiple major NFT projects from Impact Theory Studios. It is currently developing the first NFT marketplace for anime culture as well as a holiday inspired generative NFT series. The studio is partnering with high profile artists, talent, IP holders and brands for a robust slate of NFT releases. In spring of 2021 Impact Theory partnered with 2x Grammy nominated creator Steve Aoki and top digital artist Maciej Kuciara to release a one-of-a-kind hybrid art and music NFT Collection, “Neon Future by Steve Aoki x Maciej Kuciara”. The stunning collection takes its inspiration from Impact Theory’s “Neon Future” sci-fi comic series originally created by Steve Aoki & Tom Bilyeu.

About Impact Theory Studios

Impact Theory Studios is a revolutionary, digital-first studio, that develops and produces wildly entertaining original content focusing on themes of empowerment, by bringing together some of the most talented creators, writers, and artists. Impact Theory distributes its unscripted, scripted, and publishing content across multiple digital platforms including the emerging NFT space. The studio was started by Tom Bilyeu and his wife and business partner Lisa Bilyeu. Tom previously co-founded Quest Nutrition and reached #2 on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies. He recently exited Quest when it was acquired for one billion dollars. The studio has built a loyal audience in the millions with over one billion social media impressions, and its catalog of content has received hundreds of millions of views. More information at www.impacttheory.com.





About Tom Bilyeu

Tom is the CEO & Co-Founder of Impact Theory Studios a revolutionary digital studio that develops content on multiple platforms. An inspiring tech enthusiast, filmmaker, writer and serial entrepreneur, Tom previously co-founded the billion dollar brand Quest Nutrition which reached #2 on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies. He has repeatedly proven he has a deep understanding of how to build, nurture and market to online and offline communities. Using this skill set, Tom’s mission is to empower people through entertaining content. As a techno-optimist, Tom has a passion for the positive impact future tech has on culture and society. He sees the metaverse and NFTs as the ultimate intersection of art, digital tech and community. As an early adopter, he’s poured his extensive resources into expanding Impact Theory’s NFT industry presence at a rapid pace. He’s quickly established himself as a thought leader in the emerging NFT landscape with interviews on CNBC, Coindesk, The Defiant, Bloomberg and Fortune as well as speaking at NFT.NYC 2022 and Real Screen Live 2021 conferences.