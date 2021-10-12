Onsite Partners, Inc. Adds Chief People Officer to Executive Team

NASHVILLE, TN, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Onsite Partners, Inc. an international leader within the emotional wellness space, has added Roy Day to the company’s executive team and he will serve in the position of Chief People Officer. Roy brings a deep behavioral health background as well as a breadth of experience across the entire range of human resources services to Onsite. Most recently, Day served as the Chief Culture, Diversity & Inclusion Officer, and the Vice President of Human Resources, for a nationally recognized behavioral health company that provides residential treatment, therapeutic day schools, and boarding schools. Prior to this, he served as the Corporate Director of Human Resources at a regionally based Critical Access hospital system.



“Onsite has realized decades of success through the talents of our organizations’ most valuable resource, our People. Roy’s breadth of experience within behavioral health, and across the spectrum of the human resources discipline, will further strengthen Onsite’s position as a leading place to work,” said Julie R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer. “Roy also has an impressive track record in incorporating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion into the fabric of corporate culture. At Onsite, we have long recognized that diversity within the emotional wellness space is a strategic imperative. We are excited to continue along the journey of inclusivity as we expand our service offerings through a base of exceptional talent that is reflective of the communities we serve.”

Day is a member of the Society of Human Resources Management, and he attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from Virginia State University as well as a certification in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University.

“I am extremely excited to join the Onsite team and continue its rich history of transforming lives. Throughout my 20-year career, I have loved serving employees and look forward to continuing that work at Onsite. In today’s climate, I am committed to cultivating an inclusive workplace culture that produces better outcomes for our employees and clients alike.” Day continued, “I believe that growing diversity is the result of our behavior, our personal commitment, our curiosity, and our ability to share our perspective in an ever-changing environment. These things will bring us together in ways that will help us connect, belong, grow, and stand out.”

About Onsite Partners, Inc.

Onsite Partners, Inc. is a holding company of behavioral services organizations: Onsite Workshops, Milestones, and Onsite at The Oaks. The Onsite family of brands provides services to thousands of clients annually from the United States and Europe, through in-person and virtual settings. Through these companies, Onsite curates transformational emotional health experiences that combine some of the best therapeutic and clinical minds in the country with its signature healing hospitality. Recently Onsite launched a series of virtual emotional health courses and will be expanding this platform in 2021. Onsite offers experiential group programs, counseling intensives, digital courses, and innovative residential trauma treatment that bolster empathy, self-awareness, compassion, and resilience. Onsite’s mission is to change lives through enhanced emotional health. Onsite’s work has been featured on 20/20, Good Morning America, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, People, Dr. Phil Show, and The Doctors. For more information about Onsite, visit onsiteworkshops.com.

Lindsey Nobles

6154765984

lindsey@onsiteworkshops.com