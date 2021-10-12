Team One Receives Top Honors at Adweek’s Media Plan of the Year Awards for its Lexus “All In” Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One, Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency for premium brands, announced today that it has received top honors at Adweek’s annual Media Plan of the Year Awards for its work with legacy client Lexus on the “All In” campaign. The work was awarded Best Total Campaign Spending in the $10 Million+ category.



For over 20 years, Adweek has honored the industry’s most dynamic media plans and executions from around the world—and the teams who are integral to this vital yet oft-overlooked part of the business. This year, Adweek’s Media Plan of the Year awards—chosen by a jury of industry professionals—honored 24 campaigns spanning the globe and a wide array of industries.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be recognized by Adweek alongside our amazing clients at Lexus. Our launch for the Lexus IS earlier this year was an outright rejection of a traditional media plan. When your insight starts with ‘the best experiences come to those who go all in’ there’s no room to be timid, so we weren’t,” said Team One CEO Julie Michael. “An enthusiastic congratulations goes out to our ambitious clients and the whole agency, especially our talented media team who led many parts of this fantastic effort. This truly was a team effort; it took everybody to go ALL IN.”

“With the “All In” campaign for Lexus IS, the automaker aimed to leverage both the potency of niche influencers and the potential of in-home technology. As the Covid-19 pandemic continued, the brand pivoted its planned out-of-home strategy to instead favor streaming TV, podcasts and smart speakers. Much of the effort from Team One went into forging partnerships with passionate content creators who reflected the “fiercely authentic” audience vibe Lexus was looking to tap into. The resulting collaborations included building custom Lexus IS models, with one featuring a playable turntable in the dashboard and another boasting a specially designed gaming PC promoted live on Twitch. A custom sneaker was designed using the car’s silhouette and materials, and the brand hosted a downhill race between a professional driver and downhill skater. Results included record monthly traffic to Lexus.com, 100 million video views and 1.4 billion impressions with the 25-49 demo,” noted Adweek in it’s coverage of the winners.

To see the complete list of winners, go to Adweek.com. Full coverage of this year’s winners first appeared in the Oct. 11, 2021, issue of Adweek magazine.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, W Hotels, Expedia, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Wisk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Named to Adweek’s 2021 Media Plan of the Year for its work with Lexus and Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.