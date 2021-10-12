CMG Financial Ranked #2 Top Mortgage Lender by Austin Business Journal

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., was ranked the second highest producing residential mortgage lender in Austin, Texas, by the Austin Business Journal. Its three Austin locations produced a collective $895.62 million in volume, serving 3,497 families in 2020. CMG Financial is honored to be recognized as a top-producing mortgage lender in one of the nation's busiest housing markets.

The Austin Business Journal compiled its rankings by reviewing closed loan data from 2020. All loans must be originated and closed by the Austin offices. Wholesale, repurchase, home equity, cash-outs, second liens, and construction loans are not included.

Nationwide, all regions are experiencing one of the hottest housing markets in decades. In January 2021, Zillow researchers projected Austin to outperform the national market by the largest margin followed by other sunbelt cities, Phoenix, Nashville, and Tampa. Home buyers are flocking to Austin and other sunnier cities because of affordable homes, expected value growth, and availability of inventory compared to underperforming coastal metros. CMG Financial recognizes the potential of this critical region and continues to invest in staffing up sales and operations in Austin and throughout the state of Texas.

"CMG's Central Texas group continues to grow and hold more market share within the community. When people in our industry ask how we do it, the answer is simple. We can just close more loans that others can't and do it a lot faster," Chris Minjarez, Area Sales Manager, said in a statement. "I am dedicated to making sure we never end up like a huge corporate ship. Even with the amount of volume we produce, it still feels like a company where decisions can be made in a split second rather than in a few days."

