Hausmann-Johnson Insurance and the Benefit Services Group, Inc. Announce Major Rebrand as Hausmann Group

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hausmann-Johnson Insurance (HJI) and The Benefit Services Group, Inc. (BSG) have unveiled a new name, logo, and website as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. The organization is now known as Hausmann Group.

HJI was founded in 1946 by Phil J. Hausmann and has served Madison, Wisconsin, and the surrounding communities for 75 years. BSG, an employee benefits consulting firm, was founded by Gerald Frye in 1987. Located in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, BSG provides comprehensive benefits consulting and actionable healthcare data analytics to employers and health systems.

HJI and BSG partnered together to serve mutual clients before entering into a strategic merger in April 2017. The two companies have retained their respective names and brands since that time. The rebranding to Hausmann Group coincides with internal alignment and improved processes to best serve clients and employees.

"After 34 years of providing benefit services to employers and 75 years in the insurance industry, this new chapter is characterized by growth and fortification for the future," says Barry Richter, President. "Bringing together our two companies under one name, Hausmann Group, symbolizes the respect we have for our past and the ambitious plans our partnership has for the future."

Hausmann Group will build upon its strengths of being a multi-faceted, service-focused agency as it continues to serve clients from offices in Madison and Pewaukee, WI.

"We take enormous pride in the collaborative work environment we've created with our employees and the relationships we've established with our clients," says Richter. "Our commitment to our clients' success will always remain our number one priority and was a driving force behind this rebrand."

Visit www.myhaus.com to explore the new website and brand.

About Hausmann Group: Hausmann Group is a full-service independent insurance agency with offices located in Madison and Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Hausmann Group offers wide-ranging insurance and business services to support clients in Wisconsin and across the country.

Media Contact:

Rachel DeGrand

Manager of Marketing Operations

rdegrand@myhaus.com

608-257-3795

Related Images











Image 1: Hausmann Group Logo





Hausmann Group has announced a new name and logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment