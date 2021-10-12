Zing Health Improves Access to Network Providers With-AI Enhanced Perspecta Data

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage insurer Zing Health has chosen Perspecta LLC, an innovator in provider data management solutions, to make its provider directory more accurate and reliable using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Zing Health's advanced approach to health data aims to improve care access and quality for under-resourced populations. Perspecta's Roster Management 3.0 solution applies machine learning techniques to intuitively distill Zing Health provider data from hundreds of doctors, clinics, and hospitals into an accurate, uniform format. Perspecta's process employs both digital algorithms and programmatic verification to confirm hospital affiliations, medical specialties, locations, and other essential information; thus automating a previously cumbersome manual process and freeing up valuable IT resources to focus their attention elsewhere.

"Access to care requires an up-to-date provider registry in an easy-to-use format," said Dr. Eric E. Whitaker, Zing Health co-founder and CEO, named by Modern Healthcare this year as one of the nation's Top 25 Innovators. "Perspecta's provider data solution gives our members confidence in choosing doctors and allows us to deliver better value in our health plans."

Members will get the same accurate information on Zing Health's Medicare Advantage network by accessing Zing Health's online directory, calling its consultants directly, or working through independent insurance agents. The Perspecta-validated provider data takes the guesswork out of choosing the best doctors and medical providers.

"With our master index of authoritative data and third-party sources curated by machine learning, Perspecta can continuously update and maintain high-quality, accurate provider roster data for Zing Health," said April Stiles, Perspecta's chief operating officer. "A reliable provider database not only removes consumer frustration, but also meets state and federal requirements and allows Zing Health to pay medical providers quickly."

Zing Health coverage for Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan residents includes an expanding provider network; special needs plans for beneficiaries with chronic conditions; and services such as dental and vision care not covered by traditional Medicare. By giving members access to quality healthcare providers, customized care plans, and answers to all their questions, Zing Health increases health equity in under-resourced populations.

About Zing Health

Zing Health Holdings Inc. is a groundbreaking tech-enabled insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for those 65 and over or with long-term disability. It's easy to get lost in the mix at big insurance companies. Zing Health's community-based approach addresses social determinants of health to keep individuals and communities healthy and returns the physician and the member to the center of the healthcare equation. This gives each member personalized care and service tailored to their singular needs. Members also receive individualized assistance to make their transition to Zing Health as easy as possible. They can create personalized plans, access facilities designed to help them better meet their healthcare needs, and work with a dedicated care team. For more information on Zing Health, visit www.myzinghealth.com or call 1-866-946-4458.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is the leader in provider data management solutions designed to optimize the business of healthcare. Through deep domain expertise and spirit of innovation, Perspecta accelerates the transformation of provider network management, delivering value to our customers and the providers, consumers and partners they serve. Perspecta's provider data management solutions create a better user experience and significant return on investment for health plans, workers compensation and provider organizations. Perspecta's clients include 4 of 5 of the largest health insurers, 11 regional carriers and the 10 largest third-party administrators. For more information on Perspecta, visit goperspecta,com

