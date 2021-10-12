Bombardier and Signature Flight Support Sign Milestone Agreement to Develop Diverse Suite of Services for an Enhanced Customer Experience

English French

Multi-faceted Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) leverages mutual world-class service expertise between Bombardier and the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals

Bombardier and Signature to actively promote and enhance distribution of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the U.S. and Europe through various channels

Future initiatives centered around activities creating value for customers, including AOG support, hangar access and co-developed business programs



MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Signature Flight Support today announced they have signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards a multi-faceted relationship to create a suite of new services that will transform the service experience for their customers.

The first area of collaboration, announced earlier this year, designates Signature Flight Support as the preferred concierge service provider at Bombardier service centres in the U.S. and Europe. Currently launched in Tucson, AZ, Hartford CT, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dallas, TX and Wichita, KS, in the United States, and with London-Biggin Hill in the United Kingdom to follow, this commitment will provide customers with maintenance services and amenities consistent with Signature’s impeccable reputation as a leading FBO in business aviation. Bombardier customers will now receive turnkey access to an elite selection of concierge services emblematic of the Signature brand.

Secondly, and reinforcing Bombardier’s collaboration with Signature, the agreement enhances the service experience for customers as Bombardier’s Mobile Response Team (MRT) and associated capabilities, including the OEM’s personnel, vehicles, and parts, will be available at various Signature sites across the U.S. and Europe. This will ensure customers have quick access to OEM service capabilities for maintenance events and other critical aircraft needs, saving precious time and maximizing their assets’ value. Both organizations envision to further evolve this initiative through jointly collaborated response to AOG events and faster access for Bombardier MRT personnel airside for maintenance events.

“Bombardier business jet customers demand and expect the highest level of sophistication and service reliability, and this milestone agreement with Signature Flight Support delivers the turn-key, white-glove service experience our customers deserve,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Signature Flight Support is one of the most respected companies in business aviation and we are proud to be working in tandem to create new products and services for our customers, further solidifying Bombardier as the aftermarket leader in business aviation.”

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Bombardier to redefine what an FBO experience means for our customers,” said Tony Lefebvre, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Signature Aviation. “As a forward-facing company where the customer is at the center of everything we do, Signature is embracing a spirit of innovation to challenge the traditional approach to flight support services. This agreement further underscores our commitment to elevate, evolve and enrich the customer experience.

Bombardier and Signature Flight Support will also work to increase environmental awareness and responsibility throughout the business aviation industry by concentrating on the development and accessibility of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through the Signature Renew program. Bombardier is committed to helping promote the increased availability and use of SAF throughout the industry and this agreement provides a foundation to collaborate on expanding access and reducing cost for traditional Jet A alternatives.

“A critical piece of creating long-term sustainability in our industry is commitment to permanent SAF supplies like our partner Signature has done by converting 100% of their Jet fuel at San Francisco/SFO to Sustainable Aviation Fuel earlier this year,” added Gallagher.

The comprehensive MoU agreement with Signature Flight Support builds on Bombardier’s comprehensive global customer service commitment to provide the best customer service experience in business aviation today – and sets the stage for even more enhancements in the future.

About Signature Flight Support

Since the merger of Page AvJet and Butler Aviation in 1992, Signature Flight Support has grown to become the world’s largest network of Fixed Base Operators. With more than 200 locations providing consistent, exceptional service, Signature’s worldwide network of FBOs delivers essential support service for business and private aviation, including refueling, hangarage, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and a variety of other world-class amenities with exceptional customer service.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of over 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a registered or unregistered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Matthew Nicholls

Bombardier

+1 514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faccfcee-1429-4ee3-83f5-551baace487c