UCT Coatings Receives Nadcap Certification for Nickel Boron Chemical Processing

PALM CITY, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCT Coatings, Inc., a leading nickel boron coating and plating company based in Florida, is pleased to announce it was recently awarded a Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) accreditation for chemical processing services. This accomplishment indicates an extensive review, documentation and audit by Nadcap and certifies the company has met or exceeded industry standards set forth by key stakeholders in the aerospace and defense industries.



"We're pleased to have achieved this important milestone for our company," said Don Weeks, president of UCT Coatings. "This certification will ensure that UCT’s patented EXO Nickel Boron coating process will continue to adhere to the highest industry standards, further benefiting our customers and shareholders."



A Nadcap certification ensures improved product quality, customer satisfaction and the implementation of best industry practices. It also results in fewer audits for end-users and organizations along the aerospace and defense supply chains.



UCT Coatings also holds other important certifications and accreditations, including AS 9100D and ISO 9001:2015. The company's nickel boron coating is used across a wide range of applications within the aerospace, automotive, military and oil & gas industries.

For additional information, visit https://www.UCTCoatings.com .



