Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 41 - end of buy-back

In week 41, Festi purchased in total 443,689 own shares for total amount of 94,118,379 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|41
|11.10.2021
|11:00:44
|3.026
|212,000
|641.512
|41
|11.10.2021
|12:07:07
|9.800
|212,000
|2.077.600
|41
|11.10.2021
|13:07:29
|150.000
|213,000
|31.950.000
|41
|11.10.2021
|15:24:38
|87.174
|212,000
|18.480.888
|41
|12.10.2021
|10:10:30
|100.000
|212,000
|21.200.000
|41
|12.10.2021
|14:20:02
|93.689
|211,000
|19.768.379
|443.689
|94.118.379
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 3,500,000 own shares for 732,506,058 ISK and has finished the buy-back.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares but owns now 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares.
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).