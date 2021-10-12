Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 41 - end of buy-back

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 41, Festi purchased in total 443,689 own shares for total amount of 94,118,379 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
4111.10.202111:00:443.026212,000641.512
4111.10.202112:07:079.800212,0002.077.600
4111.10.202113:07:29150.000213,00031.950.000
4111.10.202115:24:3887.174212,00018.480.888
4112.10.202110:10:30100.000212,00021.200.000
4112.10.202114:20:0293.689211,00019.768.379
   443.689 94.118.379


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 3,500,000 own shares for 732,506,058 ISK and has finished the buy-back.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares but owns now 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).