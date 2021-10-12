Evaxion Biotech to Present Work on AI-Immunology Core Technology at Immuno UK 2021

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today a presentation by Emma Christine Jappe, PhD, Senior Scientist, Research & Development, at the Immuno UK conference being held in London on October 13-14, 2021.



The presentation, entitled "AI-Based Methods to Decode the Immune System and Improve Immunotherapy Design in Cancer," will introduce Evaxion's AI-immunology core technology and detail how the Company uses AI to decode the immune system.

Dr. Jappe will focus on PIONEER, Evaxion's proprietary AI-platform for identifying patient-specific neoepitopes used to develop cancer immunotherapies, and demonstrate how Evaxion is continuously working to improve this platform through immunological data generation and the development of optimized AI models.

As part of the presentation, Dr. Jappe will also explain how Evaxion is studying additional features of neoepitope binding to specialized immune molecules called MHC, and discuss a novel method that Evaxion has developed to demonstrate that the biological feature of peptide-MHC thermal stability improves neoepitope prediction. This work, entitled “Thermostability profiling of MHC-bound peptides: a new dimension in immunopeptidomics and aid for immunotherapy design,” was published in Nature Communications in late 2020.

The presentation details are as follows:

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10:40am BST

To register for the event click here

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

For more information Evaxion LifeSci Advisors LLC Glenn S. Vraniak Corey Davis Chief Financial Officer Managing Director gvr@evaxion-biotech.com cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com +1 (513) 476-2669 +1 212 915-2577

Forward-looking statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this announcement regarding the Company’s future operations, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: risks associated with the Company’s financial condition and need for additional capital; risks associated with the Company’s development work; cost and success of the Company’s product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; risks related to commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using the Company’s AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to the Company’s dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; risks associated with the Company’s inability to enter into partnerships; risks related to government regulation; risks associated with protection of the Company’s intellectual property rights; risks related to employee matters and managing growth; risks related to the Company’s ADSs and ordinary shares, risks associated with the pandemic caused by the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company’s business operations and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, see the risks described in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company’s other reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.