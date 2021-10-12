DZS Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Nov. 1, Host Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 2

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 via a news release and shareholder report posted on the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

DZS will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-742-9182

International number: 602-563-8857

Conference ID: 6464188

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/csdtmrjc

Please join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to avoid delays as an operator will register your name and organization.

For those planning to monitor the conference call, the live broadcast and replay will be available at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 6464188

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10 gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com.

