Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michele Nealon, President of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, has been named one of the “Top 25 Outstanding Women Listeners in the World 2021” by the Global Listening Centre.

She joins world leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, First Lady Jill Biden, and United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in being recognized for promoting the importance of listening in achieving equity, inclusion, and justice.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be among such an illustrious list of global leaders, who are championing the importance of listening in human communications,” said Dr. Nealon. “It is through listening that each of us can be seen and heard so that we can work cooperatively to make the world a better place for all.”

The Global Listening Centre is a London-based international non-profit organization, which promotes listening worldwide and encourages individuals, organizations, and institutions to work together to meet the urgent challenges of society.

In naming Dr. Nealon to its inaugural cohort of outstanding women listeners, the organization noted her “leadership in the mental health profession and in her extensive humanitarian work, which has had a global impact.” Dr. Nealon’s unique leadership perspective as a licensed psychologist and CEO also prioritizes human-centered connection and collaboration grounded in the values of service and inclusion.

“Her qualities as a listener lead her to emphasize the importance of seeking out and understanding all perspectives. Dr. Nealon skillfully promotes the importance of listening in speeches she gives and through blogs she publishes in the national media and on her university website. Dr. Nealon’s career success is a classic example of a trailblazer with all the qualities of an exceptional listener.”

As president of one of the most successful non-profit professional graduate schools in the nation, Dr. Nealon directs academic programs across seven U.S. campuses as well as Online programs that educate more than 6, 000 students in the fields of psychology, behavioral health sciences, and nursing.

Dr. Nealon earned a Psy.D in Clinical Psychology from The Chicago School, where she went on to serve as a faculty member and chair of the program at the Chicago Campus before being named president in 2010.

Originally from Ireland, Dr. Nealon has, for more than 20 years, been recognized as an innovator who pushes boundaries to further the overall impact of psychology. Under her leadership, The Chicago School has grown from a single campus to seven nationwide, while pioneering a unique educational/professional model that emphasizes real world experience and community service, especially among disadvantaged populations.

She is an accomplished writer and speaker who has been asked to share her knowledge and experience with other institutions of higher education, policymakers, media outlets, and NGOs.

Other recipients of the Top 25 Outstanding Women Listeners Award are:

Israeli journalist/activist Anat Saragusti, science writer Danielle Ofri, Brazilian President Dilma Vana Rouseff, Gambian attorney Fatou Bensouda, Indian public health advocate Gagandeep Kang, Portuguese educator Graca Castanho, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Kate Laurell Arden, and researcher Linda Eneix.

Also, German researcher Margarete Imhof, Italian pianist Maria Tipo, Virgin Islands’ educator Melissa Beall, climate scientist Naomi Oreskes, Australian public health advocate Patricia Davidson, Japanese media star Tetsuko Kuroynagi, South African human rights activist Thuli Madonsela, opera star Renee Fleming, human rights advocate Sister Helen Prejean, environmental advocate Sonia Valdivia, European Commission President Ursula Van de Leyen, Chinese linguist Yihong Gao, and Malaysian educator Zuraidah Mohd Don.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and Online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 35 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.