SECU Foundation Provides Challenge Grant for New Emergency Shelter in Lincoln County

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently presented Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence (LCCADV) with a $750,000 challenge grant to help raise awareness of the non-profit’s need for a new, more expansive emergency shelter. Once completed, the new shelter will provide the organization with space for up to 33 individuals. LCCADV provides emergency shelter and supportive services for victims and families of domestic abuse from Lincoln and surrounding counties.



Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director, stated, “We appreciate the work being done by LCCADV for at-risk individuals and families and understand the critical need to increase capacity. The hope is that with SECU Foundation’s challenge grant, other organizations will step up and match our donation to help LCCADV build a larger shelter with expanded services to house and protect more survivors of domestic abuse.”

In its 28th year of operation, LCCADV remains a safe haven for families displaced by violence and a transitional step until they can recover, heal, and make plans for their future. The non-profit provides programs and services to in-shelter and out-of-shelter clients including a crisis hotline, legal and court advocacy, case management, support groups, job skills training and placement, and more.

“SECU members are one of the most significant components of our Amy’s Closet Volunteer Team. SECU Foundation, our largest and earliest private donor, has worked actively and faithfully with Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence for three years to help get our new shelter project ready to break ground,” said Paige Beal, LCCADV Board President. “Their most generous challenge grant will make a difference in our clients’ lives, and we are truly grateful.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 84 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d97d76dd-cf91-472c-b452-3e66a21332ad

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org