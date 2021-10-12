Markman Biologics Corporation to Launch Revolutionary Microsurface Dental Graph Product

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markman Biologics Corporation (the "Company") ( https://markmanbiologics.com ) today announced they will launch their revolutionary Dental Microsurface Skin Graft November 4-7, 2021, at the 107th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Periodontology at the Miami Convention Center.

Alan Shinderman, CEO of Markman Biologics Corporation, stated how excited the company is that over several years of product development the Dental Microsurface® Skin Graft is ready to come to market. This might be the first improvement in the field in decades. They will be showcasing their product at booth 241 at the convention. Mr. Shinderman also stated that Dr. Markman will be on hand to answer any questions.

About Markman Biologics Corporation

Markman Biologics Corporation, https://markmanbiologics.com, is a first mover in the wound care domain. Markman Biologics, a Nevada corporation, is a biotechnology patent-holding entity to create a value add in the healing of acute and chronic wounds. Markman Biologics' innovative and novel intellectual property pertains to resurfacing current smooth surface reconstructive grafts including, but not limited to, acellular dermal, split thickness skin, and amnion/chorion tissue.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Markman Biologics Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Please contact Alan Shinderman at Alan@Markmanbiologics.com for further assistance.

