Iconic weather beacon reignites El Paso skyline, forecasts brighter future for public housing

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Downtown El Paso’s most iconic high-rise buildings has been re-lit under a new banner – HOME. The lighting of the historic 66-year-old Blue Flame Building and its iconic weather beacon symbolize the rebirth and reimagining of public housing in the border city and the continued revitalization of its vibrant Downtown. It also proudly symbolizes the reintroduction of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HACEP) under its new name, HOME – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.

The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

“The historic designation of the Blue Flame Building at both the state and national level is a major win for El Paso,” states HOME Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cichon. “We are bringing back to life a major high-rise that has sat vacant for too long, preserving a major piece of our city’s history, with no impact to local taxpayers, while also bringing in millions to Downtown El Paso.”

The HOME Blue Flame project is a more than $36 million project to completely redevelop the iconic 18-story Blue Flame Building and help reignite Downtown. The former home of El Paso Natural Gas has been converted from office space into a mixed-use development that features 120 affordable apartments.

The name change reflects the agency’s push to change affordable housing in El Paso and its status as the largest developer of affordable housing in Texas and a national leader in providing safe, clean affordable housing to its more than 40,000 residents. HOME’s properties provide affordable housing to 40,000 El Pasoans, or 6 percent of El Paso’s population, including 19,000 children and 3,000 seniors.

“HOME used both tax incentives for historically designated buildings and affordable-housing tax credits,” said Cichon. The building was reimagined and renovated in partnership with Sundt Construction and Franklin Development. “In addition to private financing, the building will provide retail, office space and housing in the heart of Downtown El Paso.”

The Blue Flame was originally built in 1954 as the official headquarters to the now-Houston based El Paso Natural Gas Company. It covers .32 acres of the Downtown El Paso footprint and stands as an 18-story high-rise, making it the third tallest building in Downtown. Known for its “Blue Flame” globe that, when lit would correspond to the next day’s weather, the building was vacated on 1986 when EPNG relocated. Other businesses resided there but the building was later purchased from Franklin Mountain Management by HOME in December 2017.

The building’s iconic 21-foot flame for which the building is named is composed of plexiglass and steel and lit by 5,385 LED lights. The flame will once again serve as a weather beacon with a one-of-a-kind lighting system connected to AccuWeather, an app that forecasts the weather. The program syncs with the Blue Flame’s lighting system allowing it to light up with different colors to reflect the changing weather forecast. The lighting system was installed by HOME’s partner, Giant Installs.

