FlokiJet, World’s First BSC Token that can not Return to Earth

Astoria, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are ScaleCrypto. A diverse group of highly skilled developers, marketers, and influencers.

1. Introduction

Project FlokiJet is the world first BSC TOKEN that cannot return to earth. We've invented a 'first of its kind' trading mechanism that ensures our chart is always a higher low. Nothing can ground #FlokiJet from its mission to outer space.

2. FlokiJet Techonology

We're building the first of its kind Token and NFT Ecosystem. FlokiJet community members will be able to access FlokiJet NFT's. The NFT's are built to positively impact the chart, and NFT holders will be rewarded with daily passive income. That's right, daily rewards paid out just by holding the NFT, that also benefit the chart.

Community members NFT's Will also be able to interact with each other, increasing rewards and the positive impact on the chart.

3. FlokiJet Tokenomics

BURN: 60%

PUBLIC SALE: 35%

MARKETING : 4%

BOUNTY : 1%

Slip Page: 10%

Back to holders: 2%

Liquidity Pool: 4%

Tax Fee : 4%

Reflections are extra bonus tokens you receive in your wallet from other people’s transactions, so if our volume is super high you will be receiving loads of free tokens.

4. FlokiJet Roadmap

Let’s be clear on one thing. We are here to create sustainable growth for $FLOKIJET. Most developers focus on launch and neglect their project. We have exclusive, weekly marketing plans to create FOMO and hype for our project day like a domino effect. On our roadmap below, you’ll see our plans to take the BSC world by storm.

PHASE 1

- Marketing

- Whitelist Presale

- Pancakeswap Listing

- $500K Marketcap & Audit Completed

PHASE 2

- Marketing

- CoinGecko Listing

- $5 Million Marketcap

- Coinmarketcap Listing

- Reached 1000 - 5000 Holders

PHASE 3

- Marketing

- $10 Million Marketcap

- Logo & price on TrustWallet

- Reached 5000 - 10000 Holders

PHASE 4

- Marketing

- Listing CEX Exchange

- $100 Million Marketcap

- Reached 10.000 Holders ++



Media Details:



Website: https://flokijet.space/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Floki_jet

Telegram Community: https://t.me/Flokijet

Email: admin@flokijet.space









