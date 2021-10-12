AL, Italy, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even though there are handful of crypto projects providing services in the real estate sector there is no seamless way to channel crypto currency investment into Real Estate.

Jürgen Hildebrandt is the Chief Marketing Officer of NerveFlux he said “with the oncoming launch and Pre-Sale of Nerve Token on the 5th of December 2021, Real Estate sector could see a big boost. NerveFlux is out to bridge the gap between Crypto and Fiat”.





NerveFlux Could Boost Real Estate Investment with Crypto.

Jürgen further stated " Nerve Coin will be scarce. It will give crypto lovers opportunities to buy, sell or rent Properties seamlessly. The future of Real Estate is here. This is the best possible time to invest in NerveFlux."

Investors can channel their crypto currencies into Real Estate without having to convert crypto to fiat. To achieve this NerveFlux will launch Nerve Token, NerveFlux Governance Coin and NerveFlux NFT.

Speaking with the CEO, Mario Ljubičić said "NerveFlux is going to give crypto holders an opportunity to seamlessly investment in Real Estate while helping property owners and investors to expose their assets to crypto holders. We are giving out airdrop worth 20,000 USDT to early Investors. All over the globe NerveFlux will work with local authorities to deliver quality services."





