(ORGO) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal securities laws by Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO).



On October 12, 2021, a report was issued on Value Investors Club accusing the company of improperly billing the Federal Government $250M per year. It further says that the company set the price of its new amnion wound covering Affinity "exorbitantly high" which Medicare reimbursed.

Following this news, Organogenesis Holdings' stock price fell 14.11% on October 12, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Organogenesis Holdings shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

