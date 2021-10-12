DZS Partners with Aminia to Bring Cutting-Edge Fiber Broadband Solutions to Malaysia

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software-defined networking solutions, today announced a new channel partnership with Aminia, a value-added reseller of telecommunications and network solutions throughout Malaysia. Aminia will provide leading-edge DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems that will future-proof enterprise and service provider network infrastructures with world-class connectivity speeds while unlocking significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.



“With nearly two decades of experience as a trusted technology partner to communications service providers and enterprises in the Malaysia market, Aminia understands this region’s unique dynamics and evolving trends,” said Bill Ko, Executive Vice President of Asia Sales at DZS. “Already part of a fast-growing telecoms region, Malaysia will likely see accelerated growth in the near future due to the recent launch of its National Fibre and Connectivity Plan driven by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. We look forward to working with the team at Aminia to strengthen our sales pipeline and explore new ways to innovate with prominent services providers, government agencies, and enterprises in the region.”

Through this direct partner agreement, Aminia is expanding its portfolio to include leading-edge access technologies like XGS-PON and 10 Gig Point-to-Point, the latest connected home technologies featuring Wi-Fi 6 and Easy Mesh, and an array of flexible and high performance transport solutions featuring environmentally hardened form factors, advanced timing support and coherent optics technology. Aminia will begin selling DZS FiberLAN solutions to enterprises serving locations like offices, educational institutions, campuses, and government agencies. The collaboration between the two companies will also extend to DZS Cloud, featuring orchestration, automation, and analytics products.

Aminia regularly works with major operators and enterprises in Malaysia to deploy telecommunications and networking services and equipment, as well as provide system design and engineering consultations. The company prides itself on the breadth of its partner ecosystem and its reputation for “disrupting” markets with new technologies. This new DZS partner even goes so far at times to fund new technology roll-outs to demonstrate a new business model’s proof of concept to a customer before working with them on a full-scale deployment.

“We are passionate about helping businesses choose the right technology and we don't believe in simply pushing new technology on a customer that they either don’t want or even need,” said Siva Sangar, CEO and Co-Founder of Aminia. “DZS technologies are proven performers with track records of enabling expansion into new markets and immersive customer experiences. This is why we are confident about this partnership and excited to offer DZS’ range of top-grade solutions within the Malaysian market. Through this partnership, we will deliver a range of cutting-edge connectivity options to this critical global marketplace.”

DZS has an extensive network of direct and indirect customer relationships throughout Asia-Pacific, including value-added resellers like Aminia and distributors, as well as carriers and service providers, cable operators, utilities and enterprises.

For more information regarding on DZS solutions, visit https://dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity, optical and mobile transport, and software defined networking solutions with more than 20 million products in service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

About Aminia

Aminia is a Malaysian-based telecommunications and network solutions provider focused on carrier grade technologies and innovations. Aminia specializes in integrating disparate systems into a single operational and management platform to ease usage and provide sensible AI driven analytics. Aminia leverages strategic collaborations with world-leading brands to offer a wide range of solutions including GPON, FiberLan, Carrier Wi-Fi, Application solutions, Cloud Platforms, CCTV, advanced security solutions, and Engineering services. These services combined with Aminia's own managed service, creates a complete ecosystem. Aminia’s list of clients include Tier 1 Mobile and Internet Operators, Hospitality, University Campus, Transportation Hubs and Food Chains.

For further information: https://aminia.com.my/