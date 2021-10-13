Scholars Gathered at the Conference "SYMPHONY OF THE MIND": Creative Education is the Essential of the Present and Future of Education

HOCHIMINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- on October 8, 2021 – An annual educational conference called "SYMPHONY OF THE MIND", with the theme "Creativity is the next era of intelligence", was the opening program for a series of annual conferences on the future of education conducted by Embassy Education. This took place over two days, between October the 8th and 9th with the participation of various leaders and experts.



Global multidisciplinary experts such as:

Professor Howard Gardner: founder of the theory regarding multiple intelligences;

Senior Director of the Harvard Project Zero; Professor Ngo Bao Chau: winner of the 2010 Fields Medal, Director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Mathematics, in Vietnam;

Professor Tran Thanh Van: President of the Science Association Meet Vietnam. Like many professionals, artists have also been very successful over time in conquering creativity during their career such as: International Artist & Educator Mr. Thanh Bui; Educator & Diplomat: Ms. Ton Nu Thi Ninh;

Former Facebook Vietnam Director: Ms Le Diep Kieu Trang;

Marketer & Educator: Mr Hung Vo;

International Artist, Doctor & Educator: Dr. Alexander Tu;

Educator: Mr. Tony Diep;

Director & Educator: Ms Kathy Uyen.

After many discussions, four topics were formulated:

Creativity improves academic performance;

Creativity improves Love Quotient; Creativity is a future currency;

Creativity and the Symphony of the mind are integrated; with a spirit of openness, everyone agreed on the following point of view: Creative education is the essential of the present and future of education

In Vietnam, the ‘Embassy Education’ educational organisation is the first and largest of its generation, with 17 brands serving as members, all helping the young generation access a rapidly changing world, and inspire each student to discover their unique voice, potential, future path, and to be the best version of themselves.

Contact Info:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a656c8a-b20c-467c-8d67-ec03350cd0bc