Business Management Expert Bernie Haffey Releases Cutting-Edge Performance Management Book

Boston, United States, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The President and founder of business management consulting firm Haffey&Co., Bernie Haffey released his new book titled “Cutting Through”: Your Company’s High Performance Management System.” The book is a comprehensive exploration into the nuances of the key high-performance management systems that turn good companies into great ones.

Before founding Haffey & Co., Bernie served as EVP and CCO in two public companies and CEO of two VC-backed companies. He currently enjoys the intellectual challenge and diversity of consulting. His book, “Cutting Through,” provides much of the same information usually gained through consultation services specifically designed to guide CEOs, especially to newly appointed CEOs, to lead their companies to success.

“If you want to personally perform at a higher level, or lead your team to do the same, read

“Cutting Through!” Whether to refresh your own performance, or to instill HPMS in your business, “Cutting Through” is a practical, relevant and action packed read that inspires ideas with every chapter and example” stated Stacy Enxing Seng | President of ev3, President of Covidien, Venture Partner of Lightstone Ventures.

By following the pillars in “Cutting Through,” companies can orchestrate company culture within the framework of the larger high-performance management system and understand the significance of the first follower. Readers will discover the power of subtraction, elimination and simplification when building the foundation and system to succeed.

Some of the world’s leading companies like Ford, Medtronic, Ritz Carlton, IBM and Amazon have implemented high-performance management systems. “Cutting Through” helps readers understand how these top companies have achieved success and use this knowledge to apply to their own companies.

Underperforming businesses, new CEOs and even seasoned professionals will discover how to achieve world-class customer, employee and financial results with “Cutting Through.”

“Cutting Through: Your Company’s High Performance Management System” is available on Amazon.

