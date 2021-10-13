New Custom Tri Suits Australia – Men’s Women’s Triathlon Kit Designs Launched

Hurstville, Australia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Triathlon enthusiasts can find the Performance Tri Suit, Aero Tri Suit, Performance Swimsuit, and Apex Aero Tri Suit among Champion System Australia’s newly updated products. Both men’s and women’s options are available in a range of styles.

More information can be found at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/pages/custom-triathlon

The updated service gives customers control over each design element, along with the visual style of the clothing. Products can be customised for zipper location and suit length before a bespoke design is created.

The premium fabric of each suit offers UV protection and flatlock stitch construction for added comfort. It’s also intended to provide the ideal amount of compression for better fabric performance, whether cycling or swimming.

By creating their own individualised look, triathletes are able to showcase team branding. Customers can submit their own custom artwork or discuss their chosen aesthetic with the company. Every order will then be custom-made based on customers’ requirements.

Champion System has established a reputation for premium products and customer service across 10 years of operation in Australia. Because the company has its own factories, every element of the product creation process is managed to ensure consistent results.

The custom apparel company is known for its quality garments, flexible ordering, and innovative design process. Customers have their own online space where they can manage all of their orders and reports.

The full range of products available through the online store includes custom jerseys for cycling, running clothes, and casual wear. Customers can order individual items or larger batch deliveries for a full team.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Champion System is a global business that has proven results. We have delivered consistently in Australia for 10 years and internationally for over 12 years. Champion System is recognised as one of the most respected custom manufacturers in the business. We can give you the quality service and product you are looking for.”

Customers can buy with peace of mind knowing that there is a lifetime quality commitment in place. If they lose weight and need a new fit or a crash renders the original unwearable, replacements will be provided free of charge.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/pages/custom-triathlon

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au