Bridgestone and HERE collaborate to shape a sustainable future for mobility

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its partnership with Bridgestone, a global leader in tires and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. As a first step, Bridgestone’s Mobility Solutions Unit is making anonymized connected vehicle data available on the HERE Marketplace – a hub for global location data exchange and a platform to build location intelligent applications that accelerate data-driven innovation across industries.

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions service more than 1.2 million vehicles. Bridgestone telematics and mobility solutions are used across many industries – such as construction, utilities, emergency services and passenger transport – and are found in a wide range of vehicles going from light commercial vehicles, trucks, Electric Vehicles, trailers to powered assets. Bridgestone Mobility Solutions is also seeking to use connected vehicle data to improve smart city operations, road safety and traffic management.

The HERE Marketplace is now offering probe data from Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. The probe data includes latitude, longitude, time, heading, and vehicle type, resulting in an average of 15 billion data points per month. Temperature, fuel level, battery usage or acceleration can be leveraged for road safety and maintenance use cases, while helping to solve sustainability and environmental challenges. Bridgestone parking datasets will also be added to the HERE Marketplace. They include latitude, longitude, start and end time as well as the vehicle type. Bridgestone parking datasets are essential to detect and optimize parking options and availability. With data privacy being its highest priority, Bridgestone has implemented several layers and methods to anonymize and aggregate the data, including density based spatial clustering of applications with noise, and in compliance with GDPR guidelines.

HERE Marketplace offers secure data exchange, essential location data and technology, and a rich ecosystem of partners. By using the HERE Marketplace, Bridgestone allows for companies to use its data to develop value-added services for the public sector and smart city development, mobility solutions, and across transportation and logistics. The HERE Marketplace is a core component of the HERE platform. The platform’s capabilities include HERE Workspace, a cloud-based environment to create, deploy and scale location-centric data products, services, and applications securely, and HERE Studio, a web application to visualize geospatial data and create custom web maps.

“HERE and Bridgestone are sharing the same vision of shaping a sustainable and safe future for mobility. In addition, HERE’s global and privacy-by-design DNA and its rich eco-system of partners makes its marketplace the right platform for Bridgestone to make our connected vehicle data available to innovative companies. This is the first step of a partnership that we will grow in the coming years,” said Raghunath Banerjee, Vice President Data Solutions at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.

“HERE utilizes Bridgestone Mobility Solutions data for our traffic services, and we can attest to its accuracy and freshness. We are excited to deepen our relationship and make this data available directly to our customers and partners. Users around the world, across the private and public sectors, will be delighted to integrate best-in-class telematics data when creating value-added services. The use case potential is tremendous, from more efficient inter-modal mobility to environmentally sensitive traffic management,” said Ahmed Nasr, Senior Manager at HERE Technologies.

