Hywin Wealth Highlights Achievements in Growth of Asset Management Franchise

Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth," “Hywin,” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today highlighted achievements in the growth of its asset management franchise.



Hywin achieved stellar operating results in the 2021 fiscal year that ended on June 30, as net revenues increased by 42.8% year on year to RMB1.83 billion, while net income surged by 95.6% year on year to RMB208 million.

Asset management has been a key growth area for Hywin, as the Company is able to leverage insights from its wealth management franchise to build an asset management business that is differentiated by segmented propositions and cross-cycle resilience, while creating substantial returns for clients. These insights are drawn from Hywin’s role as a wealth manager with expertise across asset classes and across onshore and offshore. Hywin has sourced and selected a full spectrum of investment products for its 120,000+ high-net-worth clients for more than 15 years, conducting due diligence on hundreds of asset managers and thousands of products. Drawing on such insights from its wealth management franchise, Hywin’s asset management business is well positioned to win.

“Our asset management business is above and beyond the classic investment management model,” said Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings. “It’s a new framework to help our clients pursue investment returns, plan generational succession, and accomplish family aspirations. Our asset management business is also an important lever for converting China’s wealth growth into significant recurring income for the firm, and enhancing long-term shareholder value. Expertise and excellence, inspired by a higher vision – this is exactly the Hywin Way.”

The asset manager with a wealth manager mindset

Hywin constructed its asset management business and calibrates its investment strategies with rigor, backed by its macro and market foresights. Most importantly, Hywin runs its asset management business with the client centricity and intellectual objectivity that guides the Company as a top-notch wealth manager.



To serve the asset management needs of the most discerning ultra-high-net-worth families in Asia, Hywin Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited was among the first Chinese financial institutions to launch the “external asset management (EAM)” model to provide highly tailored portfolio management offerings under discretionary and advisory mandates, supported by Hywin’s strategic partner - VP Bank (VPBN:SWX), a leading provider of custody, execution and investment services for independent wealth managers and family offices.

Another asset management hub of Hywin – Hywin Global Multi-Strategy Fund SPC – focuses on the asset management services for high-net-worth clients, with a growing suite of thematic funds including “Hywin Global Greater China Long Short Fund”, “Hywin Global PE Fund”, “Hywin Asia New Dividend Income Fund”, among others.

Notably, “Hywin Global PE Fund” leverages the Company’s deep insights into the growth trajectory of niche champions to invest in small-mid-cap companies in Europe and Asia, delivering an IRR of more than 20% since inception. “Hywin Asia New Dividend Income Fund” captures value in the Asia high-yield and convertible bond space, achieving cumulative three-year returns of more than 40%, as well as a robust year-to-date returns of more than 8% in a challenging 2021.

Becoming a member of “The Hong Kong LPF Association”

The Hong Kong LPF Association is the advocacy body formed by leading asset managers, banks, and professional services firms in Greater China to promote the growth of the limited partnership fund regime of Hong Kong as the structural enabler to foster the connection of Asian capital with global investment opportunities.

Also, as the intellectual bastion of the private equity fund industry of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong LPF Association benefits from the guidance and support from the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR Government, InvestHK, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong, as well as leading professional advisors such as King & Wood Mallesons.

On September 27, 2021, Hywin was invited to become an executive member of the Hong Kong LPF Association. This milestone is a further testament to Hywin’s asset management expertise and will stimulate the Company to further contribute to Hong Kong’s ambition to be the leading “asset management + wealth management” hub of the world.

The launch of the “Hywin Global Health Care Fund”

In the post-Covid era, health has become an overarching concern and policy objective for the whole world. How to translate the latest technological advances in life sciences and healthcare into improved wellness and welfare has become the challenge of our times.

On October 8, 2021, the Company launched “Hywin Global Health Care Fund”, with two integrated missions: firstly, channeling Asia’s capital into leading companies in life science, healthcare, and healthtech around the globe, to generate sustainable investor value; secondly, introducing the best global healthcare offerings and services into China, to create substantial health improvements for the populace.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company's primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company's largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations.

