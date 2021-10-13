English Finnish

Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

13 October 2021 at 11:00 EET



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Uitto, Tommi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20211012115741_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-11

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16,815 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 16,815 Volume weighted average price: N/A

