ImmunOs Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC)

- Preclinical data highlighting mode-of-action of lead program iosH2

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland. – October 13, 2021 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a Swiss biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will present a scientific poster at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC) which will be held November 10-14, 2021, in Washington, DC, USA.

The poster will feature key preclinical data demonstrating the mode-of-action of ImmunOs Therapeutics´ lead program iosH2. The compound is a first-in-class multi-functional agent that promotes key components of the innate immune system and synergizes with the adaptive immune system, thereby leading to profound anti-tumor activity. A Phase I trial is currently in preparation.

Presentation Details

Poster Title: "iosH2 exerts potent anti-tumor activity by blocking LILRB1/2 and KIR3DL1 receptor signaling" Abstract ID: 865 Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies Date: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time: 7:00 am – 5:00 pm Location: Poster Hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Accepted abstracts can be found in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) .



In addition, ImmunOs´ Therapeutics COO & CBO Jeffrey Abbey will attend this year´s virtual BIO-Europe 2021 and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

###

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG focuses on the development of a new class of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has established a proprietary R&D platform for the development of HLA-based therapeutics addressing multiple targets via a single fusion protein. Its novel compounds are fully human and modulate the innate immune system, synergizing with the adaptive immune system. ImmunOs Therapeutics´ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses.

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG is supported by top-tier investors including Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Redalpine, Schroder Adveq, Wille Finance AG, BERNINA BioInvest Ltd and UZH Life Sciences Fund as well as undisclosed private investors.

The Company is a spin-off from the Universities of Zurich and Basel and based in Schlieren, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com



Company Contact

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

Wagistrasse 14

8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland

info@immunostherapeutics.com



Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68