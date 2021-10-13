Worldwide Warts Therapeutics Industry to 2028 - by Type, Treatment, End-user and Region

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warts Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Common Warts, Genital Warts, Flat Warts, and Others), Treatment (Physical Destruction, Immunomodulation, and Chemical Destruction), and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The warts therapeutics market is projected to reach US$ 2,314.60 million by 2028 from US$ 1,829.54 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028.



The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of human papillomavirus infections and recurrence of genital warts, and development of new products. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding sexually transmitting infections (STIs) is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the poor diagnostics scenario in low-income countries hinders the market growth. The medical practices worldwide continue to adapt to the challenges of COVID-19. Pandemic has been challenging the already overburdened and underfunded public healthcare systems of South and Central America. With a vast population living in poverty, South and Central American countries continuously face widespread health problems due to overcrowding, limited sanitation, food insecurity, and unpredictable environmental conditions. Underfunded state-run hospitals are the only source of medical care in the region. The lack of resources is further adding to the difficulties in the region, thus limiting the wart therapeutics market growth.



Based on type, the warts therapeutics market is segmented into common warts, genital warts, flat warts, and others. The common warts segment is the largest shareholder in the market; however, the genital warts segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By treatment, the warts therapeutics market is segmented into physical destruction, immunomodulation, and chemical destruction. The market for physical destruction is further segmented into cryotherapy, surgical removal, and laser treatment. The immunomodulation is sub segmented into interferons, retinoids, and zinc. The chemical destruction segment is further divided into bleomycin, cantharidin, salicylic acid, and others. The physical destruction segment holds the largest share of the warts therapeutics market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end user, the warts therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is the largest shareholder in the market. However, the homecare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Global Warts Therapeutics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Warts Therapeutics Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Warts Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Human Papillomavirus Infections and Recurrence of Genital Warts

5.1.2 New Product Developments

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Poor Diagnostics Scenario in Low-Income Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding STIs

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of New Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Warts Therapeutics Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Warts Therapeutics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Warts Therapeutics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Warts Therapeutics Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Warts Therapeutics Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Common Warts

7.4 Genital Warts

7.5 Flat Warts

7.6 Others



8. Warts Therapeutics Market Analysis - By Treatment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Warts Therapeutics Market Revenue Share, by Treatment (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Physical Destruction

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Physical Destruction: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.1 Cryotherapy

8.3.2.2 Cryotherapy: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.3 Surgical Removal

8.3.2.4 Surgical Removal: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.5 Laser Treatment

8.3.2.6 Laser Treatment: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Immunomodulation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Immunomodulation: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.2.1 Interferons

8.4.2.2 Interferons: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.2.3 Retinoids

8.4.2.4 Retinoids: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.2.5 Zinc

8.4.2.6 Zinc: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Chemical Destruction

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Chemical Destruction: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5.2.1 Bleomycin

8.5.2.2 Bleomycin: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 Cantharidin

8.5.3.1 Overview

8.5.3.2 Cantharidin: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5.3.3 Salicylic Acid

8.5.3.4 Salicylic Acid: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5.3.5 Others

8.5.3.6 Others: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Warts Therapeutics Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Warts Therapeutics Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Warts Hospitals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Homecare

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Homecare: Warts Homecare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Specialty Clinics

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Specialty Clinics: Warts Specialty Clinics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Warts Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Warts Therapeutics Market - Geographic Analysis

