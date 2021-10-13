Global Protein Expression Market (2021 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protein Expression Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Competent Cells, Expression Vectors, Reagents and Instruments); Services; Application; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein expression market is expected to reach US$ 4,000.67 million in 2028 from US$ 2,221.73 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021-2028.



The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics. Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market.



Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified and regulated. Protein expression involves laboratory techniques & procedures which aid in manufacture of proteins. The technique allows to produce and purify the desired protein, either inside or outside a cell. The proteins synthesized using protein expression technique can be used for industrial processes or to diagnose and to treat diseases. Protein expression provides substrates or enzymes required for further analysis.



Technological advancements have increased the adoption of molecular biology techniques for developing therapeutic or treatment modalities. Many therapeutic modalities utilize genomic, transcriptomic information that facilitates the discovery of biomarkers to monitor diseases and predicts their risks. The use of personalized or precision medicines has dramatically risen due to the awareness of genetic variations among people. For instance, mRNA-mediated therapy is used to treat several diseases. The treatment is characterized by decreased immunogenicity, superior translation efficacy, enhanced stability, pharmaceutical safety, and transient protein expression since only the mRNA is modified without incorporating the host genome.



Similarly, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have developed various techniques to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. The transient gene expression technique has led to significant developments in the research related to neurotrauma and neurodegenerative, and introduced precision medicines for these conditions. Technological advancements in epigenetics, genetics, and proteomics support the development of therapeutics for the treatment of various genetic and rare genetic diseases caused by single and multiple cell disorders.



The Precision Medicine Initiative, which was launched in the US in 2015, has enhanced the use of genetic engineering, genomics, and proteomics, thereby increasing protein expression techniques. Thus, the continuous research and development activities and growing government initiatives to support precision medicine boost the adoption of protein expression techniques.



Based on product type, the protein expression market is segmented into instruments, reagents, expression vectors, and competent cells. The reagents segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Also, the reagents segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the market during the forecast period.



Based on services, the protein expression market is segmented into antibody development & production, protein expression & production, hybridoma one-stop services, stable cell line development, bioanalytical assay services. The antibody development & production segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the protein expression market is segmented into research, therapeutic, industrial. The therapeutic segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the protein expression market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Also, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% in the market during the forecast period.



