Global Ferrite Magnets Market Insights (2021 to 2026) - Key Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferrite Magnets Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Ferrite Magnets from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Ferrite Magnets as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Production Capacity, Production Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Types Segment:

Soft Ferrites Magnets

Permanent Ferrite Magnets

Others

Companies Covered:

TDK

DMEGC

Hitachi Metals

JPMF

TDG

KY.CC

Sinomag

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Fenghuang Advance Technology

TOKIN

Jinchuan Electronics

FEELUX

JFE

MMG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Ferrite Magnets Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Ferrite Magnets by Region

8.2 Import of Ferrite Magnets by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Ferrite Magnets Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Ferrite Magnets Market Size

9.2 Ferrite Magnets Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Ferrite Magnets Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Ferrite Magnets Market Size

10.2 Ferrite Magnets Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Ferrite Magnets Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Ferrite Magnets Market Size

11.2 Ferrite Magnets Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southest Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Ferrite Magnets Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Ferrite Magnets Market Size

12.2 Ferrite Magnets Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Ferrite Magnets Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Ferrite Magnets Market Size

13.2 Ferrite Magnets Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Ferrite Magnets Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Ferrite Magnets Market Size

14.2 Ferrite Magnets Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Ferrite Magnets Market Size Forecast

15.2 Ferrite Magnets Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 TDK

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of TDK

16.1.4 TDK Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 DMEGC

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of DMEGC

16.2.4 DMEGC Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Hitachi Metals

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Hitachi Metals

16.3.4 Hitachi Metals Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 JPMF

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of JPMF

16.4.4 JPMF Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 TDG

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of TDG

16.5.4 TDG Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 KY.CC

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of KY.CC

16.6.4 KY.CC Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Sinomag

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Sinomag

16.7.4 Sinomag Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Arnold Magnetic Technologies

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Arnold Magnetic Technologies

16.8.4 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Fenghuang Advance Technology

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Fenghuang Advance Technology

16.9.4 Fenghuang Advance Technology Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 TOKIN

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of TOKIN

16.10.4 TOKIN Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Jinchuan Electronics

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Jinchuan Electronics

16.11.4 Jinchuan Electronics Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 FEELUX

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of FEELUX

16.12.4 FEELUX Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 JFE

16.13.1 Company Profile

16.13.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of JFE

16.13.4 JFE Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 MMG

16.14.1 Company Profile

16.14.2 Main Business and Ferrite Magnets Information

16.14.3 SWOT Analysis of MMG

16.14.4 MMG Ferrite Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3juai