US Department of Homeland Security Budget Analysis and Growth Opportunities: Enhanced Cargo Screening to Comply with US and International Requirements

The 2022 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request released in May 2021 reveals an increase from the 2021 enacted budget.

The new budget request reflects the Biden administration's commitment to:

Coast Guard modernization

Confront disaster challenges

Improve federal cybersecurity across government

Improve transportation security

Respond to domestic terrorism

Revitalize research and development capacity

Uphold immigration laws

The study reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market. It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research service assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it utilizes as well as services it will likely require. This analysis provides an overview of DHS research and development trends that furnish insight into opportunities. During the harvesting of data, key factors ascertained concerning the COVID-19 pandemic were blended in to offer readers their possible effects to the budget.

The cited funding data reflects only those funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.

Market share and competitive analysis for this study are based on the government contract obligations distributed during 2020. The base year for this research service is 2020, as it was the last year that complete contract data was published.

More than 310 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2020. The research offers an analysis of the primary market participants in each component, and brings to light the key services each component procured.

A product of this analysis effort delivers to readers viable growth opportunities that may benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.

Key Issues Addressed

How does the DHS 2022 budget request differ from the previous year?

Which DHS agencies will offer the highest prospects for growth opportunities in relation to the department's 2022 funding request?

What are the DHS top programs and projects currently ongoing and planned that may suggest possible growth opportunities?

Which companies captured the largest portion of the overall DHS market during 2020 in relation to the contract obligation obtained, and who are the top contractors in each agency?

How will the DHS budget increase or decrease in the future, and what factors will contribute to its change?



Key Topics Covered:





1. What You Need to Know First

Trends You Need to Know

Top Growth Opportunities in the DHS Market

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Homeland Security Industry

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - DHS

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CBP

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CISA

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CWMD

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - DMO

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - FEMA

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ICE

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - S&T

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - TSA

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - USCG

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - USSS

14. Growth Opportunity Universe - DHS

Quantum Information Science and Quantum Computing to Execute Mission-critical Objectives

Detection Systems to Protect High-level US Officials, Foreign Dignitaries, and the Population at Large

Cybersecurity to Defend Against Attacks to US Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure

Enhanced Cargo Screening to Comply with US and International Requirements

C-UAS



Companies Mentioned





American Medical Response

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Fisher Sand & Gravel

General Dynamics

Geo Group

Jacobs Engineering Group

Parkdale Advanced Materials Inc.

Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services





