NeuVector Granted New Patents for Unique Container Security Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced that it has been granted two new patents for its industry-first Container Lifecycle Risk Scoring and Service Mesh Protections. NeuVector is making the announcement at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America, held October 11-16.



“Protecting container environments demands continuous innovation,” said Gary Duan, Chief Technology Officer, NeuVector. “As more enterprises migrate to cloud native infrastructure and Kubernetes, robust and automated security must be in place from day one, must extend throughout the pipeline, and cannot impede the pace of application development. We’re proud of our work to earn these patents, and to continue to deliver best-in-class container security to customers across industries.”

Covered by patent #11106784, NeuVector’s Container Lifecycle Risk Scoring enables enterprises to quickly and accurately assess the risk posture of their container and Kubernetes deployments. Container Lifecycle Risk Scoring delivers an at-a-glance summary of exploit risk to container and Kubernetes environments as a single calculated score. The risk scoring takes multiple factors into account, including ingress/egress connections, run-time protections, admission control rules, and critical vulnerabilities in running containers. NeuVector’s platform also enables enterprises to monitor risk scores across multiple Kubernetes clusters and multi-cloud deployments from a centralized single-pane-of-glass dashboard. Customers can tailor their risk scoring to exclude system containers or other applications when irrelevant. Container Lifecycle Risk Scoring also features a step-by-step wizard for addressing and reducing recognized exploit risk.

Service Mesh Protections, covered by patent #11075884, enable enterprise security and DevOps teams to apply unique network protections into service mesh environments, even if encryption is enabled. NeuVector’s Layer 7 container firewall protects service mesh-enabled containers by inspecting network packets before encryption is applied by the service mesh. Using deep packet inspection (DPI), these protections enforce application-layer network segmentation rules, and detect embedded network attacks such as SQL injection, DNS attacks, and DLP violations for unauthorized data transfers. These protections also monitor and protect service mesh system containers (such as Istio Pilot, Istio Policy, Istio Sidecars, and Istio Ingress Gateway), as well as all network traffic to and from these containers.

The two new patents add to NeuVector’s list of patented core technologies for protecting container networks using deep packet inspection and the automated creation of behavioral-based container security policies. NeuVector now holds eight patents for its innovative cloud and container security technologies, with several more pending.

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit NeuVector.com.